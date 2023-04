The Atlantic City High School girls varsity eight won a five-boat race at the Lake Lenape Sprints III regatta on Saturday in Mays Landing.

The Vikings finished in 6 minutes, 3.25 seconds, half a boat length in front of second-place Holy Spirit, which crossed the line in 6:05.46. Mainland Regional was third in 6:19.71.

The Atlantic City lineup included bow Lauren Fox, Zuzanna Turska, Kaitlynn Do, Maggie Morgan, Alexis Gormley, Claire Kelly, Melissa Tran, stroke Grace Gaskill and coxswain Casnova Tayeba.

Atlantic City also won the two-boat girls second-eight race in 6:16.02, beating Ocean City (6:39.20). The A.C. crew consisted of bow Gabriella Pagliaro, Sophia Mammucari, Gabriela Tayoun, Elon Lomax, Mackenzie Morgan, Ava Stiteler, Yaisha Rios, stroke Anna Tran and coxswain Isabella Gravely.

The St. Augustine Prep boys lightweight four won a two-boat race against Atlantic City in 6:08.56. The Hermits' crew included bow Cameron Cuff, Evan Brown, Jaden Marchelle, stroke Finn Gallagher and coxswain Zorin Bey.

St. Augustine also was first in the two-boat boys second-eight race in 5:19.62. DeMartha, of Hyattsville, Maryland, finished in 5:25.48. The Prep crew included bow Patrick Sacco, Anthony Tramp, Jake Casele, Brandon Chick, Charles Penza, Will Dowd, Luke Poyas, stroke Zach Marks and coxswain Thomas Tran.

The Holy Spirit girls junior quad won a two-boat race against Rumson-Fair Haven in 6:40.27. The Spartans' lineup consisted of bow Eve Amalfitano, Rosie Handle, Makayla Cappuccio and stroke Jordan Costantino.

There were two boys varsity eight flights. DeMatha won flight 1 in 5:09.33, with Egg Harbor Township second in 5:12.96 and St. Augustine third in 5:16.89. Holy Spirit won the second flight in 5:38.87. Mainland finished second in 6:03.22 and ACIT third in 6:36.86.

GALLERY: Lake Lenape Sprints