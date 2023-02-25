Sasha Lemons rewarded coach Jason Lantz’s faith in her Saturday morning.

The senior guard made two 3-pointers and scored 15 points to propel the fourth-seeded Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a 42-32 win over top-seeded Shawnee in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal in Medford Township. Atlantic City will play at second-seeded Cherokee at 5 p.m. Monday for the sectional title.

“I’ve been saying for a long time now,” Lantz said, “that every time Sasha Lemons shoots the ball, I think it’s going in.”

Lemons scored 12 of her points in the second quarter as the Vikings outscored Shawnee 20-5 to build a 19-point halftime lead.

“We played as one defensive unit,” Lantz said. “We came in with a game plan, and the girls executed it really well.”

Atlantic City center Quanirah Montague finished with 13 points.

Immediately after Saturday’s win, no one associated with the Vikings program could remember the last time Atlantic City made a sectional final. Retired Vikings athletic director Frank Campo said he believed it was 1984. Atlantic City (22-5) has won 21 of its last 22 games. Cherokee (26-2) beat Lenape 35-31 in Saturday’s other semifinal.

“It’s a good feeling,” Lantz said of the win. "I’m happy for the girls. We’re going to stay humble and keep working hard. Hopefully, we can stay consistent and keep this going.”