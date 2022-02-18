Atlantic City girls top Holy Spirit 63-49 to advance in CAL Tournament

ATLANTIC CITY — Sanai Garrison-Macon wanted to be a leader Friday.

The senior scored a game-high 20 points to lead the fourth-seeded Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a 63-49 victory over fifth-seeded Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first-round game.

The Vikings (12-9) built a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led 28-22 at halftime. Holy Spirit's Sabrina Little scored early in the third to cut the Spartans' deficit to 28-24. But the Vikings responded quickly, going on a 10-0 run in the next few minutes to take a 38-24 lead.

Garrison-Macon scored six of the 10 during those decisive few minutes.

"We already knew what we had to do coming out of halftime," said Garrison-Macon, 17, of Atlantic City. "We knew we had to step it up a notch, and that's what we did. And that's all. We just had to put it all together."

Atlantic City jumped out to an 11-1 lead to start the game. But the Spartans closed out the first quarter on a 7-2 run to cut its deficit to 13-7. Holy Spirit (13-8) pulled within two early in the second quarter. The Vikings soon extended their lead to 24-17. Holy Spirit junior Kira Murray made a 3 to make it 24-20.

Atlantic City led 26-22 with 34 seconds left in the first half. The Spartans fought hard, especially in the opening 16 minutes. The Vikings' third-quarter run proved to be crucial as it provided a nice cushion.

"I think it boils down to the play of the leadership," Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz said. "I kind of got on them because, sometimes, when you're up really high and when things happen and adversity hits, how do you react to that?

"What I love is our players stepped up and said, 'Hey, we are going to go out there and play the right way.' And in the second half, they improved. Definitely a lot to get better at, but definitely improved. In the end, we settled down and closed out the game."

Lantz said of Garrison-Macon, "When she is ready to go, there is not much you can do to stay in front of her."

Eleven of her points came in the second half when her team needed her senior leadership. She said this game was "one of the best of the season for me. This season has been a little rough, but I felt like I worked it this game."

Cea'anai Jackson-Williams, also a senior leader, scored 15. The 6-foot-3 center is dangerous under the basket. The Vikings made 15 free throws in the fourth quarter, which was huge as the Spartans were able to pull within seven after being down as much as 14. Zashirah Jackson made five free throws in the fourth for the Vikings and finished with 12 points.

Sasha Lemons and Naysha Suarez-Rivera each scored seven.

For Holy Spirit, Murray led with 19 points, including two 3s. Little scored 15. She made three 3s, including two in the fourth quarter when the Spartans were attempting a comeback. Kendall Murphy scored five.

"We had a great game," Garrison-Macon said. "We worked hard (Friday). Now we are on to the next game."

Atlantic City has played one of the toughest schedules in the CAL, including against Mainland Regional twice, Paul VI, Imhotep Charter (Pennsylvania), Life Center and Sanford (Delaware). The Vikings will play top-seeded Mainland Regional in the second round Tuesday.

Atlantic City will travel to Kingsway Regional in the South Jersey Group IV first round Feb. 28

"Those experiences will pay off," Lantz said. "Those experiences, we can now fall back on on for this playoff run with the CAL and then the states. I love the girls and am excited to see what we are going to do over the next few weeks."

Said Garrison-Macon, "The teams we played and lost to, it has prepared us for these games."

