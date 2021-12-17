Atlantic City girls open season with win over Oakcrest

Sasha Lemons scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a season-opening 52-23 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Friday.
Quanirah Montague scored 11 for the Vikings (1-0). Sania Garrison Macon scored 10. Lemons and Garrison-Macon each made two 3-pointers. Nashira Suarez scored six. Alexis Gormley and Zashira Jackson each scored two. Cecilia Maroza had a point. The Vikings led 31-10 at halftime.
Jackie Cooper scored 13 and made three 3-pointers for the Falcons (0-1). Mumu Scott and Bella Williamson each scored three. Imya Arroyo and Lexi Bey each scored two.
Mainland Reg. 68, Millville 28: Camryn Dirkes led Mainland with 17 points for the Mustangs (1-0). She made two 3s. Kaitlyn Boggs scored 14. Madison Naman scored 10. Ava Mazur made three 3-pointers. Bella Mazur added six points. Sydney Stokes scored five.
San’aa Doss, Aniyah Street and Brooke Joslin each scored eight for the Thunderbolts (0-1). Dah’Jhane Williams and Julianna Wilson each scored two.
Vineland 44, ACIT 26: Samantha Jones and Skylar Fowlkes each scored 16 for the Fighting Clan (1-0). Grace Speer scored 16 for ACIT (0-1). Zion Stewart scored six, Nataly Trinidad Lopez four. Vineland led ACIT 20-14 at halftime.
Wildwood 61, Penns Grove 14: Imene Fathi scored a game-high 18 points for the Warriors (1-0). The senior made two 3-pointers. Macie McCracken scored 17. Ava Troiano, Emily Little and Maya Benichou each scored six. Sophia Wilber and Abbey Pruszinski each had four points. Wildwood led 35-4 at halftime.
Jameelyonna Horace scored eight for Penns Grove (0-1).
Our Lady of Mercy 67, Egg Harbor Twp. 37: Madison Palek scored 15 for the Villagers (1-0). Madelynn Bernhardt scored 14. Drew Coyle added 12 points. Sophia Sacco scored six. Palek made three 3-point shots. Coyle, Sacco and Bernhardt each made two 3s. Kenzie Palek scored eight. Savannah Prescott added three points. Gianna Patitucci scored two.
Averie Harding led with 13 points for the Eagles (0-1). Lyla Brown scored nine. Kara Wilson and Amelia Zinckgraf each scored four. Kierstyn Zinckgraf (3), Lindsay Dodd (2) and Katrina Suarez (2) also scored for EHT.
Bridgeton 88, LEAP Academy 23: Nijah Tanksley scored a game-high 25 points for the Bulldogs (1-0). She also made three 3-pointers. Adelina Wilks scored 15. Dayonna McGriff and Jamya Mosley each scored 14. Clar’nayja Acevedo, Theonna Carroll, Jayla Bowman and Rickel Harris each scored four. Alexia Sandoval and Ry’Nayjah Sydnor each had two points.
Jermyra Bowman-Bethea scored a team-leading 14 for LEAP.
Barnegat 50, Jackson Liberty 24: Emma Thornton scored a game-high 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and added four assists for the Bengals (1-0). Cara McCoy scored 12 and grabbed eight rebounds She made two 3-pointers and added four assists. Jermyria Weir had 12 rebounds and 10 points. She added two assists and two blocks. Isabel Guiro grabbed six rebounds and scored five. Sydney Collins, Adrianna Kappmeier and Robbiann Erskine each scored two.
Ariana Broughton led with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Jackson Liberty (0-1).
Jackson Memorial 69, Southern Reg. 27: Casey Collins led with 15 points and made two 3-pointers for the Rams (0-1). Summer Davis scored six. Cuinn Deely (two and Jenna Castaldo (one) also scored for Southern.
Zoie Maffei led Jackson Memorial (1-0) with 26 points.
Atlantic Christian 59, American Christian 29: Evangelina Kim scored 16 points to go with six steals and four assists for the Cougars. Becca Kelley added 10 points, two steals and two rebounds. Maddie DeNick and Daniella Ajayi each scored eight. Paige Noble scored seven and added six assists and three steals. Isabell Alford scored four. Sophia Johnson scored three and grabbed three rebounds. Taylor Sutton grabbed four rebounds to go with two points. Amber Ramos scored one.
Boys basketball
ACIT 54, Oakcrest 35: Zaheer Owens scored 18 and made two 3s for ACIT. Jayden Lopez scored eight. Desi Stroud scored seven. Jameil Quintana scored four, Edison Reyes three and Zahir Daves two. ACIT led 31-13 at halftime.
Laquon Garland led with 10 points for the Falcons (0-1). Josiah Casanova scored nine. Jack O’Brien added six points. Kyle Espina scored three and Jaiden Santiago one.
Wildwood 53, Penns Grove 47: Ernie Troiano scored a team-leading 16 and grabbed eight rebounds for the Warriors (1-0). Dom Troiano scored 13 and grabbed two rebounds. Josh Vallese scored 10 and added seven rebounds. Junior Hans had nine points to go with a game-high nine rebounds and three assists. Jordan Fusik scored three, Ryan Troiano two.
Jonathan Schmid led with 16 points for Penns Grove (0-1). Zyaire Reeder scored 13.
Jackson Memorial 58, Southern Reg. 49: Nick Devane and Nolan Schubiger each scored 14 for the Rams (0-1). Jaden Anthony grabbed 10 rebounds, scored seven and had five assists. Max DiPietro grabbed added six assists and two points. Josh Smith (three) and Tom Menegus (two) also scored for Southern.
Millville 60, Cumberland Reg. 53: The Thunderbolts opened up their new gym with a win against county rival Cumberland. It was also the first win for head coach Michael LaTorre.
Girls swimming
Middle Twp. 107, Cape May Tech 55
at Cape May County Special Services Pool
200 Medley Relay—MT (Natali Ilieva, Elaina Nelson, Sarina Wen, Sophia Braun) 2:11.59
200 Freestyle—Emie Frederick CMT 2:22.13
200 IM—Wen MT 2:40.19
50 Freestyle—Braun MT 26.16
100 Butterfly—Reilly Deschenes MT 1:25.57
100 Freestyle—Frederick CMT 59.22
500 Freestyle—Sofia Jurusz MT 6:35.20
200 Freestyle Relay—MT (Wen, Ilieva, Abby Ridgway, Braun) 1:54.59
100 Backstroke—Wen MT 1:15.77
100 Breaststroke—Nelson MT 1:22.63
400 Freestyle—MT (Jurusz, Abby Ridgway, Jada Nagle, Julia Risko) 4:30.13
Records—Middle 2-2; Cape May Tech 0-1
From Thursday Southern Reg. 101, Toms River East 69
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—S (Rachel Vazquez, Francesca Fields, Brooke Boyd, Haley Skimmons) 2:02.14
200 Freestyle—Shae Centanni S 2:09.85
200 IM—Venise Madonas TRE 2:29.61
50 Freestyle—Boyd S 26.99
100 Butterfly—Alia Nagaria TRE 1:03.19
100 Freestyle—Centanni S 59.64
500 Freestyle—Lauren Schober TRE 6:14.86
200 Freestyle Relay—S (Boyd, Fields, Skimmons, Centanni) 1:50.04
100 Backstroke—Olivia Casella TRE 1:11.38
100 Breaststroke—Fields S 1:13.68
400 Freestyle Relay—S (Chloe Furlong, Isabella Wyckoff, Jessica Paulillo, Centani) 4:09.27.
Records—Southern 3-0; Toms River East 1-1
Mainland Reg. 92, Egg Harbor Twp. 78
200 Medley Relay—E (Katie Carlos, Denise Yushan, Kayla Nguyen, Rhylee Cornell) 2:05.92
200 Freestyle—Jordyn Ricciotti M 2:12.17
200 IM—Laci Denn M 2:32.12
50 Freestyle—Alivia Wainwright M 27.98
100 Butterfly—Nguyen E 1:07.18
100 Freestyle—Wainwright M 1:02.33
500 Freestyle—Ricciotti M 4:39.97
200 Freestyle Relay—M (Monica Iordanov, Emma Barnhart, Denn, Wainwright) 1:56.24
100 Backstroke—Carlos E 1:07.79
100 Breaststroke—Sophie Sherwood M 1:29.80
400 Freestyle—M (Denn, Iordanov, Wainwright, Ricciotti) 4:11.21
Records—Mainland 3-0; Egg Harbor Twp. 1-1
Boys swimming
Middle Twp. 95, Cape May Tech 74
at Cape May County Special Services Pool
200 Medley Relay—MT (Eric Fonseca, Justin Wen, Dale Fiorucci, Vinny Povio) 2:05.13
200 Freestyle—Evan Carlson CMT 2:22.96
200 IM—Brandyn Acevedo MT 2:22.79
50 Freestyle—Chase McCray MT 24.88
100 Butterfly—Acevedo MT 1:04.31
100 Freestyle—McCray MT 55.91
500 Freestyle—Carlson CMT 6:47.13
200 Freestyle Relay—MT (Acevedo, Povio, Wen, McCray) 1:48.97
100 Backstroke—Jordan Severino MT 1:24.43
100 Breaststroke—Wen MT 1:15.41
400 Freestyle—MT (Acevedo, Dale Fiorucci, Eric Fonseca, McCray) 4:53.83
Records—Middle 2-2; Cape May Tech 0-2
From Thursday Egg Harbor Twp. 95, Mainland Reg. 75
200 Medley Relay—E (Kevin Lin, Will Nguyen, Ethan Do, Michael Wojciechowicz) 1:54.08
200 Freestyle—Dylan DeWitt E 2:00.02
200 IM—Do E 2:19.69
50 Freestyle—Lin E 25.15
100 Butterfly—Mason Bushay M 59.57
100 Freestyle—Michael Wojciechowicz E 56.87
500 Freestyle—DeWitt E 4:11.80
200 Freestyle Relay—E (Lin, Charles Schreiner, Do, Michael Wojciechowicz 1:44.36
100 Backstroke—Bushay M 59.59
100 Breaststroke—Giannantonio M 1:14.28
400 Freestyle—M (Zach Vassar, Evan Falk, Alex Savov, Mason Bushay) 3:50.24
Records—Egg Harbor Twp. 2-0; Mainland Reg. 3-1
Ocean City 102, Eastern Reg. 68
At Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center
200 Medley Relay—E (Josh Seidman, Riley Smith, Josh Shekhter, Talin Modi) 1:58.06
200 Freestyle—Aiden Kim E 2:09.71
200 IM—Michael Kelly OC 2:2478
50 Freestyle—Armstrong OC 25.21
100 Butterfly—Kelly OC 1:06.11
100 Freestyle—Seidman E 53.10
400 Freestyle—Woodside OC 4:33.57
200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Nick Bianchi, Andrew Allegretto, Agnellini, Neal) 1:49.17
100 Backstroke—Seidman E 1:00.67
100 Breaststroke—Smith E 1:14.96
400 Freestyle Relay—OC (P. Armstrong, Kelly, Bianchi, Woodside) 3:57.40
Records—Ocean City 4-0; Eastern 1-3
Southern Reg. 119, Toms River East 46
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—S (Kristian Werner, Sean White, Jack Matthews, Cole Nemes) 1:47.84
200 Freestyle—Jacob Werner S 2:04.95
200 IM—White S 2:08.29
50 Freestyle—Anastasios Psillos T 24.26
100 Butterfly—Matthews S 1:02.02
100 Freestyle—Nemes S 53.74
500 Freestyle—K. Werner S 5:34.57
200 Freestyle Relay—S (White, Nemes, Sean Kahl, Werner) 1:35.42
100 Backstroke—Luke Plesniarski S 1:08.41
100 Breaststroke—Caleb Westpy S 1:11.83
400 Freestyle—S (Kahl, Silas Committee, Enzo Russino, J. Werner) 3:53.77
Records—Southern 3-0; Toms River East 1-1
WRESTLING
Middle Twp. 45, Mainland Reg. 26
106- Siteman MR by forfeit
113- Provido MR by forfeit
120- Fontana MR tf. Rowlands (5:30)
126- Gerace MR p. Nelson (4:23)
132- Swinton MT p/ Martinez (2:24)
138- Carfagno MR d. Haas (3-0)
144- Murray MT d. Waters (10-4)
150- Laboy MT p. MacMurray (2:27)
157- Killian MT p. Barrett (0:48)
165- Juzaitis MT d. Pokrass (8-5)
175- White MT d. Sheeler (10-9)
190- Adelizzi MT p. Williams (0:30)
215- Giulian MT p. Lombardo (1:02)
285- Kani Perry MT p. Timek (2:30)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.