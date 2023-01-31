Atlantic City girls basketball wins 12th straight game: Roundup

The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team continued its winning streak Tuesday with a 43-41 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League America Division game.

The Vikings (13-4) have won 12 straight games.

Sasha Lemons scored 19 for the Vikings, who outscored the Eagles 19-11 in the fourth quarter. EHT led 17-11 at halftime and 30-24 after three quarters. Quanirah Montague scored seven for Atlantic City, and Bridget Roach added six. Taison Parker (five) and Zashirah Jackson and Alexis Gormley (three) also scored.

Averie Harding scored 12 for EHT (10-10). Lyla Brown scored 11, and Ava Kraybill and Kara Wilson each added seven. Lindsay Dodd and Eva Derbyshire each scored two.

No. 5 Mainland Reg. 75, Vineland 51: Ava Mazur scored 22 for the Mustangs (17-2), who are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Mazur also made four 3s, including the 100th of her career. Kasey Bretones scored 20, and Bella Mazur added eight. Ava Sheeran (six), Alexa Levy (five) and Emily Paytas and Savannah Jones (two each) also scored.

Samantha Jones scored 21 for the Fighting Clan (6-14). Egypt Owens scored eight, and Madison Fowlkes added seven. Thalia Duncan and Aaliyah Williams (four each), Von’Asia Thompson and Lionys Aldoy (three each) and Amaya Day (one) also scored.

Wildwood 76, Pitman 26: Macie McCracken topped all scorers with 31 points for the visiting Warriors (12-5). She added six rebounds, four assists and seven steals. Angela Wilber scored 16 to go with three assists. Sophia Wilber had 14 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Sinaia Hills finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists. Maya Benichou scored three points and had eight rebounds.

For Pitman (4-10), Anna Fisicaro and Angelina Lindner each scored six. Miya Villari and Joella Trush both added four.

No. 8 Middle Twp. 41, Absegami 32: Jada Elston scored 19, including the 100th 3-pointer of her career, for the Panthers (17-5). Madison Palek scored eight, Hannah Cappelletti seven. Izzy Toland scored three, and Mia Elisano added two.

Kaylynn Blackwell scored nine for the Braves (9-11). Reese Downey scored seven, Allison Osorio six. Julia Hartman (five), Jaidah Garrett (four) and Lily Ortiz (one) also scored.

Lower Cape May Reg. 55, St. Joseph 27: Kaitlyn McGuigan led the host Caper Tigers (11-5) with 13 points. Hailey Elwell and Jazzy Serrano scored nine and seven, respectively. Janaya Elam and Alex Vogt each scored six, Bernadette Erb four.

Cassidy Perri scored 14 for St. Joseph (5-8). Shyla McLean scored nine, and Enca Paranzino had four.

Atlantic Christian 43, Calvary Christian 21: Evangelina Kim scored 13 and had three rebounds and five steals for the Cougars (17-5). Becca Kelly added 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists. Gianna Flynn finished with eight points and three steals. Paige Noble contributed three points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals. Izzy Alford scored two and had two blocks.

Boys basketball

Wildwood 61, Pitman 55: Junior Hans scored 17 for the Warriors (17-2). Jordan Fusik scored 12. Alex Daniel and Ryan Troiano each scored 11. Troiano also had five assists. Daniel added eight rebounds and five assists. Harley Buscham added nine rebounds and seven points. Brian Cunniff scored three. Wildwood led 26-22 at halftime.

Elijiah Crispin scored 20 for Pitman.

Wildwood Catholic 67, Pilgrim Academy 59: Justin Harper scored 27 for the Crusaders (8-14). Ryan McGrath scored 21, and Charlie Dunner added six. McGrath scored all his points off 3s. Tayshaun Jackson scored five, and Manny Weaver and Pat Bean each scored two.

The score was 27-27 at halftime.

Barnegat 66, Pennsauken Tech 36: Cole Toddings scored 18 for the Bengals (7-12) . Jamari Smith scored 16, including four 3s. Shawn Javines scored 11, and Mason Krey added 10. Luke Tortorici (four), Tommy Szukalski (three) and Stephen Griffin and Kyle Greenleaf (two each) also scored.

Hanif Qadar scored 12 for Pennsauken Tech (7-13).

Buena Reg. 35, Cape May Tech 31: Jaden DelValle scored 14 for the Chiefs (4-17). Michael Ernst scored. 10, and JJ Gonzalez added six. Vincent Dalponte scored three, and Carlo Spreng added two. The Hawks fell to 0-15.

Atlantic Christian 73, Calvary Christian 63: Noah Stokes scored a game-high 27 for the Cougars. Sam Glancey scored 15 to go with six assists and four steals. Caleb Vogel added 12 rebounds and 10 points. For Calvary Christian, Caleb Arleth scored 17, and Caiden Young added 16.

Wrestling

Donovan Catholic 66, Barnegat 16

106: Hank Mulligan DC p. Blake Burkle (0:43)

113: Lucas Bova DC p. John Giblock (5:24)

120: Robert Green DC by forfeit

126: Kurt Wehner DC p.Trey DeMeo (3:49)

132: Sawyer Ostroff DC p. Gianni Marfia (1:59)

138: Richard Davis DC p. Mason Pringle (3:50)

144: Joseph Krenkel B by forfeit

150: Anthony Ryan B md. Anthony DeCaro (11-2)

157: Brody Kountouris DC p. Anthony Ryan (3:41)

165: Michael Colon DC by forfeit

175: Riley Guiterrez DC by forfeit

190: Ryan Scannell DC by forfeit

215: Raymere Mahadeo B p. Conor Burns (3:39)

285: Sam Rock DC by forfeit

Match at 106