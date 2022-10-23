Atlantic City football makes playoffs for the first since since 2016; HS football playoff sked announced

The Atlantic City High School football team has awaited seven years for this week.

The fifth-seeded Vikings will play at fourth-seeded Rancocas Valley in a Central Jersey Group V quarterfinal Friday. It is Atlantic City’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

“This is huge,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright said. “It shows hard work and perseverance pay off. I’m so happy for our kids and our community that can celebrate with us.”

Atlantic City was one of 11 teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties to make the postseason. First-round games will be played Friday/Saturday.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the public school playoff pairings Sunday morning. Teams qualified for the postseason and were seeded based on their United Power Ranking, which is based primarily on a team’s wins and the wins and enrollment of their opponents.

This is the first season New Jersey will play to true state champions in each public school group.

The state non-public playoffs will begin Nov. 4/5. Those brackets will be announced Oct. 30.

What follow are the public school brackets (seeds on parentheses). Most game times will be announced Monday. Contests involving local teams in bold:

Central Jersey Group V

Old Bridge (8) at Toms River North (1)

Washington Township (5) at Marlboro (4)

Williamstown (6) at Cherokee (3)

Southern Regional (7) at Kingsway Regional (2)

South Jersey Group V

Freeholds Township (8) at Lenape (1)

Atlantic City (5) at Rancocas Valley (4)

Edison (6) at Hillsborough (3)

Hunterdon Central (7) at North Brunswick (2)

Central Jersey Group IV

Cherry Hill West (8) at Middletown South (1)

Winslow Township (5) at Colts Neck (4)

Moorestown (6) at Mainland Regional (3)

Long Branch (7) at Pennsauken (2)

South Jersey Group IV

Hightstown (8) at Hammonton (1)

Ocean City (5) at Shawnee (4)

Manalapan (6) at Jackson Memorial (3)

Lacey Township (7) at Millville (2)

Central Jersey Group III

Somerville (8) at Seneca (1)

Highland (5) at Manasquan (4)

Cedar Creek (6) at Timber Creek (3)

Nottingham (7) at Camden (2)

South Jersey Group III

Deptford (8) at Delsea Regional (1)

Camden Eastside (5) at South Plainfield (4)

Matawan (6) at Hopewell Valley (3)

Burlington Township (7) at Ocean Township (2)

Central Jersey Group II

Overbrook (8) at Pt. Pleasant Borough (1)

New Providence (5) at Willingboro (4)

West Deptford (6) at Gloucester (3)

Cinnaminson (7) at Haddonfield (2)

South Jersey Group II

Middle Township (8) at Raritan (1)

Arthur Johnson (5) at Pleasantville (4)

Delaware Valley (6) at Oakcrest (3)

Monmouth (7) at Rumson-Fair Haven (2)

Central Jersey Group I

Schalick (8) at Woodstown (1)

Audubon (5) at Paulsboro (4)

Keyport (6) at Glassboro (3)

Florence (7) at Salem (2)

South Jersey Group I

Penns Grove (8) at Woodbury (1)

Shore Regional (5) at Manville (4)

South Hunterdon (6) at Maple Shade (3)

Pitman (7) at Asbury Park (2)