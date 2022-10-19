Atlantic City finishes regular season on a high note

ATLANTIC CITY — It was a happy ending.

Seniors Grace Gaskill and Lynna Nguyen scored to lead the Atlantic City High School field hockey team a 2-1 victory over Buena Regional in the Vikings’ regular-season finale. The win ended two skids for the Vikings.

Atlantic City (1-13) had not won a game this season, so to finish with a victory was special. Also, the Vikings entered the game without scoring any goals in their previous 13 games.

The Chiefs fell to 0-13.

“It was pretty exciting,” said Gaskill, who scored the first goal of the game to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead. “It’s nice that we could end on a win. We had a rough season, but we came out strong. So it was good.”

The Vikings embraced each other after the game, and there were a lot of smiles. The team faced a lot of adversity this season but remained positive and worked hard each day, Atlantic City coach Ali Marsini said.

The matchup was a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game.

“It was really nice to come together finally and win the last game of the season, especially on senior day,” Marsini said. “I know the seniors were really excited and looking forward to (Wednesday). Just to celebrate the four year they had here and also this season in general.

“They really stepped up. They went every day on the field with a smile on their face, and that continued (Wednesday). So, I know they are very proud to win.”

Each team created some scoring chances early, but it was not until the second quarter that something happened. About four minutes into the second, Bryn Swift sent a screen pass that Gaskill shot in to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead.

When the realization set in, there was a lot of joy. One player even yelled “we just scored.” It was a great moment, especially for Gaskill, who is a senior and has played all fours years for the Vikings.

Mackenzie Morgan made three saves and Mia D’Arco made one for Atlantic City.

“It was kind of crazy,” said Gaskill, who is also on the swim and crew teams. “I don’t think anyone was expecting it because we haven’t scored one all year, but we did it.

“I think everyone came together and finished strong, which is good because we are a small team. I think everyone did a good job,” added the 17-year-old from Margate. “I’m happy to have been able to play at Atlantic City, and grateful for the experience.”

With 4 minutes, 15 seconds left in the third quarter, Nguyen scored off an assist from Alex Dounoulis to extend the Vikings’ lead to 2-0. On a chilly evening in which Atlantic City celebrated its seniors, Marsini was pleased two of the six seniors scored.

“I’m happy for both of them,” Marsini added.

“We have been waiting for it all season,” the coach said. “We were hoping to score one (Wednesday) to finish off the season strong. So, we were definitely relieved to do so. They all fought hard and played the whole 60 minutes. I’m proud of them.”

Sophomore Abby Kollmer scored about two minutes later for Buena to cap the scoring. She scored unassisted after taking the ball into the circle herself and taking a nice shot.

Manya Karpiak made 10 saves for Buena.

Buena has three games remaining: Bridgeton on Friday, Lakewood on Monday and Clayton on Tuesday. The Chiefs are hoping they can “rise to the occasion” and win one of them, Buena coach Maryann Busan said.

The Chiefs have five seniors on a 12-player roster. The team doesn’t have much depth, and numbers have been decreasing since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Freshman forward Peyton Ferrari had never played the sport until this season, but is learning quickly.

Numbers may be low again next season unless more come out.

“It’s a tough sport to catch on to,” Busan said. “It’s a tough sport to play if you haven’t played before. You pick up a stick in August, it’s a tough sport. But they come to practice each day and work hard. It’s just tough with the numbers.”

“I thought it was competitive,” Busan said. “I thought we had opportunities to score first, and we didn’t finish. That has been the story of the season, but (Atlantic City) had two opportunities and they finished. So we are going to keep fighting.”