Atlantic City earns out-of-state win, improves to 4-0: Late Wednesday roundup

Cea'anai Jackson-Williams scored a team-leading 17 to lead the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a 53-44 victory over Imhotep Tech (Pennsylvania) in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Naysha Suarez-Rivera added 10 points for the undefeated Vikings (4-0). Sasha Lemons and Quanirah Cherry-Montague each scored eight. Sanai Garrison Macon added six points. Zashirah Jackson and Alexis Gormley each scored two.
Atlantic City led 25-22 at halftime.
Janai Smith scored a game-high 20 for Imhotep. Taniyah Finney added seven points. Sanya Stevens scored six. Anise Geiser scored four. Calista Gagman scored three. Mikola Carter and Torii Evans each scored two.
Delsea Reg. 35, Millville 28: Aaniyah Street scored a team-leading 10 for the Thunderbolts. Julianna Wilson added eight points. San’aa Doss scored six. Brianee Edwards and Dah'Jhane Williams each scored two. Millville led 9-6 after the first quarter, but Delsea (2-0) took a 17-15 lead at halftime.
Tori Kanuck scored a game-high 15 for the Crusaders.
Holy Spirit 67, Bridgeton 34: Kira Murray scored a team-leading 11 for the Spartans (1-1). Angelina Bell added nine points. Makayla McLaughlin, Sabrina Little, Ella Petrosh and Taylor Murphy each scored eight. Cece Bell scored five. Savannah Keaser and Ava Catona each added four points. Kendall Murphy scored two.
Nijah Tanksley led the Bulldogs with a game-high 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Ry'Nayjah Sydnor scored four. Dayonna McGriff and Adelina Wilks each added three points. Jayla Bowman and Jamya Mosley each scored two.
Wildwood Catholic 69, Hammonton 43: Kaci Mikulski scored a game-high 21 for the Crusaders (2-1). Kimmy Casiello added 19 points. Carly Murphy scored 10. Ava Vogdes scored six. Adrianna Gray-Rivera scored five. Anastasia Bowman (four), Ella McCabe (two), Xiomara Walker and Zariah Walker (one each) also scored for Wildwood Catholic.
Emma Peretti led the Blue Devils (0-2) with 16 points and grabbed 22 rebounds. Ava Divello scored 12. Giada Palmieri added eight points. Sofia Purvis (four), Mariah Valentin (two) and Shamaya Simola (one) also scored for Hammonton. Purvis grabbed nine rebounds.
Schalick 31, Buena Reg. 23: Cami Johnson scored 11 for the Chiefs (0-2). Sophia Ramos-Garcia and Karley Jacobs each scored three. Autumn Saunders added two points. Mya Nicole and Jessica Perella each scored one. Buena trailed 20-12 at halftime.
Angeline Chomo led with a game-high 12 points for Schalick (1-2).
Barnegat 50, Pleasantville 11: Emma Thornton scored a game-high 18 for the Bengals (3-0). Cara Mccoy scored 16. Izzy Guiro added six points. Sydney Collins and Jayda Santiago each score three. Robiann Erskine, Jermyria Weir and Olivia Carll each scored two.
Nadja Cherry and Cassidy Tolbert each scored four for the Greyhounds (0-3). Avyonia Figueroa added three points.
ACIT 56, Salem Tech 22: Grace Speer scored a game-high 23 and made two 3-pointers for the Red Hawks (1-2). Nataly Trinidad Lopez scored 10, including three 3s. Chayley Williams and Zion Stewart each added seven points. Veronica Rodriguez (four), Czaria Williams (three) and Daphnee Gonzalez-Mora (two) also scored for ACIT.
Carly Santimow scored five for Salem Tech (0-3).
Boys basketball
Egg Harbor Twp. 95, Atlantic Christian 47: Carlos Lopez scored 31 and made eight 3-pointers for the Eagles (4-0). Jay-Nelly Reyes added 15 points. Isaiah Glenn scored 14 and made two 3s. Anthony Colon scored 13. Aaron Bullock (nine), Samad Muhammad (five), CJ Ford (four), Noah Holliday (two) and Joe Wiggins (two) also scored for the undefeated Eagles.
Noah Gibbs led Atlantic Christian (1-2) with 15 points. Aaron Glancey and Sam Glancey each added 12 points. Cruz Lewis and Judan Dawkins each scored two. Jayden Sanchez scored one.
St. Augustine 64, Millville 46: Semaj Bethea scored a game-high 28 for the undefeated Hermits (3-0). Ethan Fox added 11 points. Elijah Brown scored seven. Matt Kouser and Jack Schleicher each scored five. Ife Okebiorun added four points. Logan Hamm scored two. St. Augustine led 33-13 at halftime.
Jaden Merrill scored 15 for the Thunderbolts (2-1). Donte Smith and Ta'Ron Haile each scored 10. Khalon Foster and Doug Doughty each added three points. Jabbar Barriento and Raquan Ford each scored two. Rafael Goyco scored one.
Toms River East 46, Barnegat 45: Logan Kreudl led the Bengals (1-2) with 13 points. Joseph Bivins and Gabe Terry each scored nine. Shikeith Gordon added six points. Johnnel Johnson (four), Mason Krey (three) and Jamari Smith (one) also scored for Barnegat. The game was tied 19-19 at halftime.
Jason McKelvey scored a game-high 17 for Toms River East (1-3).
