Atlantic City boys use strong 4th quarter to beat Williamstown: Late Friday roundup

Hasanur Freeman scored 25 points to lead the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to a 61-56 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game Friday.

The Vikings (2-5) trailed 19-9 after the first quarter but scored 22 in the second and cut their deficit to 34-31 at halftime. Atlantic City trailed 49-42 after three quarters but outscored the Braves 19-7 in the fourth to win.

Chris Finks scored 11 for the Vikings, and Tysir Jones added 10. Mikel Jones scored nine. Nahseem Harris scored four, and Nasir Turner added two. With the win, the Vikings snapped a three-game losing skid.

Josiah Carey and Owen Denton each scored 12 for Williamstown (3-6).

ACIT 69, Oakcrest 32: Zahir Davis-Roberts led the host RedHawks (7-2) with 16 points and had seven rebounds and two steals. Nasir Tucker scored 13 points and had two steals, and Abdul Hawkins had 12 points. Jayden Lopez contributed 11 points and five assists, Jameil Quintana added 10 points and four rebounds, and Desi Stroud had five points and seven rebounds.

Darrell Newton and Jaiden Santiago both scored six points for Oakcrest (4-4), and William Fowler and Shamir Jones each had five.

Point Pleasant Borough 59, Lacey Twp. 42: Chris Venturoso scored nine for the Lions (4-4). Troy Buxton scored eight, and Jonathon Stabile added six. Joe Miereles had eight rebounds. Logan Brash scored five, Arnaldo Ortiz, Ryan Fitzgerald and Rocco Armato each added four. DJ Duffy scored two.

Lacey trailed 24-19 at halftime, but Point Pleasant (7-1) outscored the Lions 24-8 in the third quarter. Jake Venturoso scored 15 for the winners, and Shane Ryan added 13.

Bridgeton 49, Buena Reg. 29: Zikwon Anderson scored a team-leading 13 to go with three rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (2-7). Xzayvion Sharpe scored 12 to go with four steals. Jameel Purnell scored seven to go with seven rebounds and five steals. Rodrigo Gonzalez scored seven.

The Chiefs fell to 1-8.

Girls basketball

Middle Twp. 54, Timber Creek 31: McKenzie Palek and Madison Palek each scored 14 for the Panthers (9-2). McKenzie Palek made three 3s. Jada Elston and Iyanna Bennett each scored seven. Isabelle Toland (four), Hannah Cappelletti and Ciara DiMauro (three) and Mia Elisano (two) also scored.

Ocean City 56, Hammonton 29: Avery Jackson topped the host Red Raiders (7-2) with 19 points. Madelyn Adamson and Ayanna Morton each added eight points, and Allie Hudson and Tori Vliet both scored five. Jamie Wilkerson and Maddy Monteleone each contributed four points. O.C. led 8-6 after eight minutes, but outscored the Blue Devils 19-7 in the second quarter. Hammonton fell to 4-6.

Ice hockey

Southern Reg. 4, Toms River North 1: Ben Gautier and Matthew Brock each had a goal and two assists to lead the host Rams (4-4). Gautier and Brock both scored in the first period to make it 2-0. Andrew Buda and Matthew Raylman added a goal apiece, and Thomas Graccio and Siek Callie both had assists. Aidan Rowland made 31 saves for the win. For T.R. North (2-5-1), Matt Butch scored in the first period, and Louis Mancuso made 44 saves.