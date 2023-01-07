 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE FRIDAY

Atlantic City boys use strong 4th quarter to beat Williamstown: Late Friday roundup

Hasanur Freeman scored 25 points to lead the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to a 61-56 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game Friday.

The Vikings (2-5) trailed 19-9 after the first quarter but scored 22 in the second and cut their deficit to 34-31 at halftime. Atlantic City trailed 49-42 after three quarters but outscored the Braves 19-7 in the fourth to win.

Chris Finks scored 11 for the Vikings, and Tysir Jones added 10. Mikel Jones scored nine. Nahseem Harris scored four, and Nasir Turner added two. With the win, the Vikings snapped a three-game losing skid.

Josiah Carey and Owen Denton each scored 12 for Williamstown (3-6).

ACIT 69, Oakcrest 32: Zahir Davis-Roberts led the host RedHawks (7-2) with 16 points and had seven rebounds and two steals. Nasir Tucker scored 13 points and had two steals, and Abdul Hawkins had 12 points. Jayden Lopez contributed 11 points and five assists, Jameil Quintana added 10 points and four rebounds, and Desi Stroud had five points and seven rebounds.

Darrell Newton and Jaiden Santiago both scored six points for Oakcrest (4-4), and William Fowler and Shamir Jones each had five.

Point Pleasant Borough 59, Lacey Twp. 42: Chris Venturoso scored nine for the Lions (4-4). Troy Buxton scored eight, and Jonathon Stabile added six. Joe Miereles had eight rebounds. Logan Brash scored five, Arnaldo Ortiz, Ryan Fitzgerald and Rocco Armato each added four. DJ Duffy scored two.

Lacey trailed 24-19 at halftime, but Point Pleasant (7-1) outscored the Lions 24-8 in the third quarter. Jake Venturoso scored 15 for the winners, and Shane Ryan added 13. 

Bridgeton 49, Buena Reg. 29: Zikwon Anderson scored a team-leading 13 to go with three rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (2-7). Xzayvion Sharpe scored 12 to go with four steals. Jameel Purnell scored seven to go with seven rebounds and five steals. Rodrigo Gonzalez scored seven.

The Chiefs fell to 1-8.

Girls basketball

Middle Twp. 54, Timber Creek 31: McKenzie Palek and Madison Palek each scored 14 for the Panthers (9-2). McKenzie Palek made three 3s. Jada Elston and Iyanna Bennett each scored seven. Isabelle Toland (four), Hannah Cappelletti and Ciara DiMauro (three) and Mia Elisano (two) also scored.

Ocean City 56, Hammonton 29: Avery Jackson topped the host Red Raiders (7-2) with 19 points. Madelyn Adamson and Ayanna Morton each added eight points, and Allie Hudson and Tori Vliet both scored five. Jamie Wilkerson and Maddy Monteleone each contributed four points. O.C. led 8-6 after eight minutes, but outscored the Blue Devils 19-7 in the second quarter. Hammonton fell to 4-6. 

Ice hockey

Southern Reg. 4, Toms River North 1: Ben Gautier and Matthew Brock each had a goal and two assists to lead the host Rams (4-4). Gautier and Brock both scored in the first period to make it 2-0. Andrew Buda and Matthew Raylman added a goal apiece, and Thomas Graccio and Siek Callie both had assists. Aidan Rowland made 31 saves for the win. For T.R. North (2-5-1), Matt Butch scored in the first period, and Louis Mancuso made 44 saves.

 

Results

Boys swimming

Southern Reg. 88, Central Reg. 82

St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay: C (Aidan Wenzel, Kaden Stout, Joseph Busic, Dominic Rodenbaugh) 1:50.92

200 Freestyle: Drew Westhoven C 1:58.53

200 IM: Stout C 2:16.65

50 Freestyle: Busic C 22.27

100 Butterfly: Wenzel C 1:01.93

100 Freestyle: Busic C 48.51

500 Freestyle: Westhoven C 5:30.45

200 Freestyle Relay: C (Constantine Condos, Westhoven, Rodenbaugh, Busic) 1:37.49

100 Backstroke: Wenzel C 1:01.66

100 Breaststroke: Stout C 1:10.03

400 Freestyle Relay: C (Wenzel, Aleksander Safarov, Stout, Westhoven) 3:41.33

Records: Southern 4-0; Central 2-1

Note: Central Regional took first place in each race, but Southern outscored the Golden Eagles by placing second, third and fourth in seven individual races and finishing second and third in each relay.

Point Pleasant Borough 101, Lacey Twp. 66

200 Medley Relay: P (Collin Najdzinowicz, Milo Stefanowicz, Sean Cleveland, Nick Jankovich) 1:54.50

200 Freestyle: Collin Najdzinowicz P 2:11.61

200 IM: Stefanowicz P 2:17.51

50 Freestyle: Casey Simonson L 24.22

100 Butterfly: Kieran McGovern L 1:01.89

100 Freestyle: Cleveland P :51.68

500 Freestyle: Stefanowicz P 5:41.65

200 Freestyle Relay: P (Dylan Johnson, Colby Johnston, Gavin Morris, Timmy Stamm) 1:51.96

100 Backstroke: Cleveland P 1:05.17

100 Breaststroke: McGovern L 1:14.07

400 Freestyle Relay: P (Johnson, Nick Prendeville, Griffin Larr, David Fisahn) 4:38.29

Records: Point Pleasant 2-2; Lacey 1-2

Girls swimming

Southern Reg, 114, Central Reg. 56

St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay: S (Kylie Bosland, Francesca Fields, Julianna Marco, Shae Centanni) 2:01.18

200 Freestyle: Samantha Denlea C 2:07.81

200 IM: Sevanah Oravets S 2:15.67

50 Freestyle: Emma Mills S 28.03

100 Butterfly: Fields S 1:02.21

100 Freestyle: Sevanah Oravets S 55.48

500 Freestyle: Denlea C 5:51.31

200 Freestyle Relay: S (Oravets, Fields, Summer Watson, Centanni) 1:49.15

100 Backstroke: Marcella Westhoven C 1:06.65

100 Breaststroke: Fields S 1:09.85

400 Freestyle Relay: S (Emily Kulinski, Centanni, Isabella Wyckoff, Oravets) 4:01.48

Records: Southern 4-0; Central 2-1

Point Pleasant Borough 92, Lacey Twp. 74

200 Medley Relay: P (Olivia Bruno, Kelly Doles, Ivy Slavinski, Riley Minnig) 2:09.50

200 Freestyle: Ivy Slavinski P 2:00.49

200 IM: Robyn Kajewski P 3:15.70

50 Freestyle: Minnig P 27.82

100 Butterfly: Grace Pistolakis P 1:28.66

100 Freestyle: Slavinski P 1:02.74

500 Freestyle: Celia Santarsiero L 6:46.32

200 Freestyle Relay: P (Eden Saenz, Kelly Doles, Kiera Michigan, Minnig) 1:43.51

100 Backstroke: Bruno P 1:16.40

100 Breaststroke: Kiley Hill P 1:31.40

400 Freestyle Relay: P (Bruno, Saenz, Kiley Hill, Slavinski) 4:50.79

Records: Point Pleasant 2-2; Lacey Twp. 0-3

