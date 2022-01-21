Atlantic City boys top Cape May Tech for 3rd win in past 5 games

ATLANTIC CITY — It has been a rough start for the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team.

But the rebuilding Vikings are starting to make some progress.

Dylan Culmone came up clutch in the fourth quarter to lead Atlantic City to a 40-34 victory over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Friday.

It was the Vikings’ third win in their last five games.

“Scoring this game was obviously an issue for us,” said Culmone, who did not play a lot in the first half. “I just had to come in, and we had to get momentum. We had to get something going.

“I like helping out my team.”

Cape May Tech outscored Atlantic City 11-7 in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 21-20. But Culmone scored six early in the fourth (his only points of the game) to extend the lead to 29-21.

That sparked a run, and the Vikings went up 36-26.

Cape May Tech (3-8) clawed back and trailed by only four with 21 seconds remaining. Getting that early cushion in the fourth was important, Atlantic City coach Gene Allen said.