Atlantic City boys swimming tops Cedar Creek: Roundup
Atlantic City boys swimming tops Cedar Creek: Roundup

The Atlantic City High School boys swimming team beat visiting Cedar Creek 104-66 on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference meet.

A.C.'s James Haney won the 200-meter individual medley and 400 freestyle, and Casey Nguyen took the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

John Sahl (200 freestyle), Kyle Graybill (50 freestyle) and Tommy Pham (100 butterfly) each had an individual win for the Vikings.

Cedar Creek won the two freestyle relays, and David Gutierrez and Matthew Winterbottom were on both winning teams. Andres Carpio won the 100 backstroke for the Pirates.

Ice hockey

St. John Vianney 5, Southern Regional 1: Dom Mazzella had a goal and an assist for the host Lancers (9-2-1) in the game at Jersey Shore Arena. Dan Shallcross recorded the win with 13 saves. For Southern (8-6-1), Aidan Rowland made 33 saves and had an assist on a goal by Ben Gautier.

Agate for swimming, wrestling and bowling

Boys swimming

Atlantic City 104, Cedar Creek 66

At Atlantic City, meters

200 Medley Relay—AC (James Haney, Casey Nguyen, John Sahl, Kyle Graybill) 1:54.35

200 Freestyle—Sahl AC2:04.56

200 IM—Haney AC 2:11.76

50 Freestyle—Graybill AC 25.40

100 Butterfly—Tommy Pham AC 1:04.45

100 Freestyle—Nguyen AC 57.44

400 Freestyle—Haney AC 4:09.04

200 Freestyle Relay—CC (Omar Mohamed, David Gutierrez, Abdel Mohamed, Matthew Winterbottom) 1:51.61

100 Backstroke—Andres Carpio CC 1:04.42

100 Breaststroke—Nguyen AC 1:16.01

400 Freestyle Relay—CC (Gutierrez, Winterbottom, Parker Grace, Carpio) 4:08.2

Records: C.C. 5-5; A.C. 6-3

Coed swimming

No. 4 Egg Harbor Township 114,

Buena Regional 47

At St. Augustine Prep, yards

200 Medley Relay—E (Dan Ireland, Lawrence Ho, DJ Williams, Ally Seiverd) 2:00.21

200 Freestyle—Jasmine Chen E 2:16.78

200 IM—Tanner Innis B2:12.46

50 Freestyle—Williams E 26.37

100 Butterfly—Innis B 58.71

100 Freestyle—Ireland E 1:00.41

500 Freestyle—Chen E 6:16.93

200 Freestyle Relay—E (Chen, Marek Cherkaoui, Jake Barnhart, Alyssa Baklycki) 1:59.36

100 Backstroke—Ireland E 1:01.69

100 Breaststroke—Ho E 1:15.27

400 Freestyle Relay—E (Chen, Seiverd, Ireland, Williams) 4:10.45

Records: EHT 7-1; Buena 2-6

Girls swimming

Late Monday

Manasquan 135, Lacey Twp. 35

200 Medley Relay—M (Polizos Nasia, Sarah Eldridge, Bennett DeVincens, Dylann Eldridge) 2:00.69

200 Freestyle—Caroline Finnigan M 2:16.72

200 IM—Katie Petrella M 2:29.43

50 Freestyle—Eldridge M 27.21

100 Butterfly—Kylie Spalt M 1:06.47

100 Freestyle—Spalt M 59.20

500 Freestyle—Nasia M 6:17.10

200 Freestyle Relay—M(Isabel Giordano, Olivia Wanner, Becca Curran, Madison Sinkhorn) 1:39.82

100 Backstroke—Cayley Caccamise M 1:04.73

100 Breaststroke—Eldridge M 1:10.96

400 Freestyle Relay—M (Spalt, Nasia, Zoe Petrella, Annie Chowansky) 4:14.41

Records: Manasquan 6-0; Lacey 1-8

Wrestling

No. 6 St. Augustine 63, Cedar Creek 12

106—Double forfeit

113—Kaden Naame SA by forfeit

120—Logan Krowicki CC p. Trevy Randle (N/A)

126—D`Amani Almodovar SA p. John Hagaman (N/A)

132—Brandon Borman SA p. David Perna (N/A)

138—Cooper Lange SA p. Paul Rivera (N/A)

144—Richie Grungo SA p. Jacob Brogden (N/A)

150—Tristian Mcleer SA p. Antnoio Guercioni (N/A)

157—Jake Slotnick SA p. Clarence Mays (N/A)

165—Dennis Virelli SA p. Aaron Silvidio (N/A)

175—Jake Andre SA d. Miguel Perez (6-3)

190—Alex Marshall by forfeit

215—Justin Castillo CC p. Asher Jenkins (N/A\)

285—Brady Small SA p. Jonathan Cox (N/A)

Records: St. Augustine 6-2, Cedar Creek 2-10

Late Monday

Deptford 45, Cedar Creek 31

106: Elijah Clark D by forfeit

113: Riley Lerner C md. Jaylen Huertas (9-1)

120: Ethan Christmas D d. Logan Krowicki (4-2)

126: John Hagaman C by forfeit

132: David Perna C d. Carson Winter (9-2)

138: Paul Rivera C p. Jayden Turpin (N/A)

144: Victor Rodriguez D p. Jacob Brogden (N/A)

150: Jett Dean D by forfeit

157: Nick Childress D p. Clarence Mays (N/A)

165: Chase Stocklin D p. Aaron Silvidio (N/A)

175: Miguel Perez C p. Mel Maguire (N/A)

190: Richard Berry D by forfeit

215: Justin Castillo C p. Donavin Chase (N/A)

285: Dimitris Katsimichas D p. Jonathan Cox (N/A)

Boys bowling

Late Monday

Kingsway Reg. 4, ACIT 0: K Brandon Horchuck (640, 223), Dylan McCarty (589, , 220); A: Leo Raebiger (459, 171), Jake Michael (435, 166), Nicholas Harris (423, 161)

Records: Kingsway 14-1-1; ACIT 9-8

Girls bowling

Late Monday

ACIT 3, Kingsway Reg. 1: A: Grace Foster (462, 160), Kiara Flanagan (427, 160), Hailey Super (389, 139); K: Natalie Hochuck (419, 148), Olivia Ferrara (415, 144).

Records: ACIT 12-3-1; Kingsway 9-6

Girls bowling

Late Tuesday

Washington Township 4, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0: WT: Spann Taylor (466, 165), Laina Ryan (458, 173); O: Anya Collazzo (394, 140), Shayla Waugh (349, 151)

Records: W.T. 12-2-1; OLMA 4-8-2

