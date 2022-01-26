Atlantic City boys swimming tops Cedar Creek: Roundup

Agate for swimming, wrestling and bowling
Boys swimming
Atlantic City 104, Cedar Creek 66
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—AC (James Haney, Casey Nguyen, John Sahl, Kyle Graybill) 1:54.35
200 Freestyle—Sahl AC2:04.56
200 IM—Haney AC 2:11.76
50 Freestyle—Graybill AC 25.40
100 Butterfly—Tommy Pham AC 1:04.45
100 Freestyle—Nguyen AC 57.44
400 Freestyle—Haney AC 4:09.04
200 Freestyle Relay—CC (Omar Mohamed, David Gutierrez, Abdel Mohamed, Matthew Winterbottom) 1:51.61
100 Backstroke—Andres Carpio CC 1:04.42
100 Breaststroke—Nguyen AC 1:16.01
400 Freestyle Relay—CC (Gutierrez, Winterbottom, Parker Grace, Carpio) 4:08.2
Records: C.C. 5-5; A.C. 6-3
Coed swimming
No. 4 Egg Harbor Township 114,
Buena Regional 47
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay—E (Dan Ireland, Lawrence Ho, DJ Williams, Ally Seiverd) 2:00.21
200 Freestyle—Jasmine Chen E 2:16.78
200 IM—Tanner Innis B2:12.46
50 Freestyle—Williams E 26.37
100 Butterfly—Innis B 58.71
100 Freestyle—Ireland E 1:00.41
500 Freestyle—Chen E 6:16.93
200 Freestyle Relay—E (Chen, Marek Cherkaoui, Jake Barnhart, Alyssa Baklycki) 1:59.36
100 Backstroke—Ireland E 1:01.69
100 Breaststroke—Ho E 1:15.27
400 Freestyle Relay—E (Chen, Seiverd, Ireland, Williams) 4:10.45
Records: EHT 7-1; Buena 2-6
Girls swimming
Late Monday
Manasquan 135, Lacey Twp. 35
200 Medley Relay—M (Polizos Nasia, Sarah Eldridge, Bennett DeVincens, Dylann Eldridge) 2:00.69
200 Freestyle—Caroline Finnigan M 2:16.72
200 IM—Katie Petrella M 2:29.43
50 Freestyle—Eldridge M 27.21
100 Butterfly—Kylie Spalt M 1:06.47
100 Freestyle—Spalt M 59.20
500 Freestyle—Nasia M 6:17.10
200 Freestyle Relay—M(Isabel Giordano, Olivia Wanner, Becca Curran, Madison Sinkhorn) 1:39.82
100 Backstroke—Cayley Caccamise M 1:04.73
100 Breaststroke—Eldridge M 1:10.96
400 Freestyle Relay—M (Spalt, Nasia, Zoe Petrella, Annie Chowansky) 4:14.41
Records: Manasquan 6-0; Lacey 1-8
Wrestling
No. 6 St. Augustine 63, Cedar Creek 12
106—Double forfeit
113—Kaden Naame SA by forfeit
120—Logan Krowicki CC p. Trevy Randle (N/A)
126—D`Amani Almodovar SA p. John Hagaman (N/A)
132—Brandon Borman SA p. David Perna (N/A)
138—Cooper Lange SA p. Paul Rivera (N/A)
144—Richie Grungo SA p. Jacob Brogden (N/A)
150—Tristian Mcleer SA p. Antnoio Guercioni (N/A)
157—Jake Slotnick SA p. Clarence Mays (N/A)
165—Dennis Virelli SA p. Aaron Silvidio (N/A)
175—Jake Andre SA d. Miguel Perez (6-3)
190—Alex Marshall by forfeit
215—Justin Castillo CC p. Asher Jenkins (N/A\)
285—Brady Small SA p. Jonathan Cox (N/A)
Records: St. Augustine 6-2, Cedar Creek 2-10
Late Monday
Deptford 45, Cedar Creek 31
106: Elijah Clark D by forfeit
113: Riley Lerner C md. Jaylen Huertas (9-1)
120: Ethan Christmas D d. Logan Krowicki (4-2)
126: John Hagaman C by forfeit
132: David Perna C d. Carson Winter (9-2)
138: Paul Rivera C p. Jayden Turpin (N/A)
144: Victor Rodriguez D p. Jacob Brogden (N/A)
150: Jett Dean D by forfeit
157: Nick Childress D p. Clarence Mays (N/A)
165: Chase Stocklin D p. Aaron Silvidio (N/A)
175: Miguel Perez C p. Mel Maguire (N/A)
190: Richard Berry D by forfeit
215: Justin Castillo C p. Donavin Chase (N/A)
285: Dimitris Katsimichas D p. Jonathan Cox (N/A)
Boys bowling
Late Monday
Kingsway Reg. 4, ACIT 0: K Brandon Horchuck (640, 223), Dylan McCarty (589, , 220); A: Leo Raebiger (459, 171), Jake Michael (435, 166), Nicholas Harris (423, 161)
Records: Kingsway 14-1-1; ACIT 9-8
Girls bowling
Late Monday
ACIT 3, Kingsway Reg. 1: A: Grace Foster (462, 160), Kiara Flanagan (427, 160), Hailey Super (389, 139); K: Natalie Hochuck (419, 148), Olivia Ferrara (415, 144).
Records: ACIT 12-3-1; Kingsway 9-6
Girls bowling
Late Tuesday
Washington Township 4, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0: WT: Spann Taylor (466, 165), Laina Ryan (458, 173); O: Anya Collazzo (394, 140), Shayla Waugh (349, 151)
Records: W.T. 12-2-1; OLMA 4-8-2
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.