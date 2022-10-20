 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.S. ROUNDUP | LATE WED.

Atlantic City boys soccer wins 3rd straight, defeats Wildwood Catholic: Late Wednesday roundup

Kervening Thelistin scored three goals to lead the Atlantic City High School boys soccer team to a 6-4 victory over Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Wednesday.

Brandon Delgado-Bouchez scored twice and had anassist for the Vikings (8-3), who won their third straight. Mario Maldonado-Carrasco added two goals. Damian Rosato scored once. Ivan Cordoba made eight saves. 

Jimmy Kane scored three and had an assist for Wildwood Catholic (1-10). Jahiere Walker scored once. Domenico Arcuri had an assist. Jack Cavenas made nine saves.

Millville 6, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Shaun McCarthy scored twice for the Thunderbolts (8-5-1). Terron Stevenson added two assists. Devaughn Smith scored once and had an assist. Joe Reed, Kevin Dick and Jackson Gamber each had one goal. Gavin Miller had an assist. Matthew Sooy made one save. Anderson Ryan made six saves for the Caper Tigers (6-10).

Buena Reg. 0, Vineland 0: Geoff Blasberg made eight saves for Buena (6-5-2). Vineland fell to 5-6-5.

Kingsway Reg. 5, Cumberland Reg. 1: Dean Martin scored three for Kingsway (10-4-1). Maximus Bobadilla made two saves. For the Colts (4-10-1), Emmanuel Tlatelpa scored in the first half.

Girls soccer

Holy Spirit 3, Wildwood Catholic 3: Ella Petrosh, Ava Catona and Mariah Witmer scored for the Spartans (9-1-1). Marissa Gras added two assists. The Crusaders (4-5-1) led 2-0 at halftime.

Southern Reg. 5, Pinelands Reg. 0: Gianna Simon scored once and added an assist for the Rams (3-11-1). Rory Hagen, Sarah Boyd, Sam Cushing and Hannah Lehr each scored once. Brielle Simon and Jenna Castaldo each had an assist. Leah Morrin made three saves. The Wildcats fell to 2-11.

Vineland 3, Buena Reg. 0: Cami Cafiso scored one and had as assist for the Fighting Clan (7-6-1). Lanie Guzman and Jessica Tramontana each had one goal. Katelyn Garcia and Angela Kaskabas each had an assist. Amber Turner made two saves. The Chiefs fell to 3-9-2.

Wildwood 9, Penns Grove 0: Kaydence Oakley scored eight and added an assist for the Warriors (4-11). Sophia Wilber added four assists. Brooke Steckel scored once. Kalei Budney and Ashley Nagle each had an assist. Janet Gonzalez made six saves. Penns Grove fell to 0-15.

No. 11 Seneca 2, Hammonton 0: Gabby Miller and Sophia Cooper scored for Seneca (11-6), No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Julia Rath made two saves. The Blue Devils fell to 3-12-1.

Field hockey

Our Lady of Mercy 4, Oakcrest 0: Mina Lockhart scored twice and added an assist for the Villagers (12-0-1). Gabby Celli and Isabella Elentrio each had a goal and assist. Anna Fogarty made seven saves for Oakcrest (2-9-2).

No. 10, Cedar Creek 6, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Cierra Sansone scored three for the Pirates (11-2-2). Riley DeMarco scored twice and had two assists. Julia Potter had a goal and assist. Abby Messina added an assist. Delfina Vanelli made six saves. The Caper Tigers fell to 2-6-3.

Girls tennis

No. 4 Mainland Reg. 5, Millville 0

Singles: Christina Htay d. Arielis Martinez 6-0, 6-2; Maddie Dennis d. Cheyanna Snyder 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Goldberg d. Rebecca Lore 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Marlee Campbell and Elizabeth Ong d. Jocelyn Eduardo and Brianna Miller 6-1, 6-0; Emma Savov and Ana Kilibarda d. Savanna Hadley and Jaslene Negron 6-1, 6-0

Records: Mainland 16-1; Millville 4-15

Atlantic City 4, Oakcrest 1

Singles: Mayla Burns A d. Cece Capone 6-0, 6-2; Hannah Frebowitz A d.Michaela Hearn 6-1, 6-0; Cece Marota, Atlantic City, def. Samantha McDow 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Rosie Miltenberger and Mia Marota A d. Trinity Brown and Bindiya Dave 3-6, 6-2, 10-3; Gabrielle Tropiano and Vanessa Lee O d. Lauren Fox and Ellie Carrasco 7-5, 6-3

Records: Atlantic City 6-10; Oakcrest 7-11

Vineland 3, No. 11 Egg Harbor twp. 2

Singles: Jamie Theophall E d. Gianina Speranza 6-1, 6-1; Luciana Day V d. Lauren Theophall 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Lilly Munoz E d. Trista Suppi 7-5, 6-1

Doubles: Olivia Griggs and Gabriella Vega V d. Demi Lu and Belina Zhang 6-2, 6-3; Zamiya Borgese and Blake Harris V d. Elisa Liberi and Lily Ferriola 5-7, 6-4, 6-3

Records: EHT 15-4; Vineland 18-4

Barnegat 5, Lakewood 0

Singles: Sophia Vallderruten d. Ana Salazar 6-0, 6-1; Talia Fraser d. Mari Flores 6-2, 6-1; Victoria VanWagner d. Penelope Carnival 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Jillian Seno and Catherine Ryan d. Josefina Toxtle and Perla Villanueva 6-3, 6-1; Kayla Nichols and Jocelyn Ziarko d. Allisson Gurrusquiata and Grace Sotelo 6-0, 6-1

Records: Barnegat 8-10; Lakewood 2-15-1

