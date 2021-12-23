 Skip to main content
Atlantic City boys, girls swimming sweep Absegami
MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic City High School boys swimming team pulled away in the final five races to beat host Absegami 105-65 on Thursday in a meet where both teams looked impressive.

Also, the Atlantic City girls team took first place in nine of 11 races and beat Absegami 122-46.

A.C. senior Megan Fox, freshman sister Lauren Fox and freshman Anna Tran each had individual doubles in the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference meet, which was held at the George L. Hess Educational Complex.

In the boys meet, Atlantic City sophomore James Haney and Absegami sophomore Gerard Traynor both had two individual wins.

The Atlantic City boys team upped its season mark to 4-1 overall and improved to 3-1 in the conference. The Vikings girls team became 2-2 overall and 2-1 American. The Absegami boys team fell to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference. The Braves girls team dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in American.

Haney broke his own three-day-old school record as he won the 100-meter butterfly in 1 minute, 0.34 seconds. The old mark was a 1:01.73 on Monday in the Vikings’ 107-63 win over Vineland. Haney, a sophomore, also won the 400 freestyle in 4:34.76 and led off the winning 400 freestyle relay, which also had Casey Nguyen, Tommy Pham and John Sahl.

Haney also owns school records in the 100 freestyle and the 400 freestyle.

“I think I did well today. I was happy to put the fly time up there,” said Haney, a 15-year-old Atlantic City resident. “The team did very well, and we’re excited for the season.”

The Vikings boys also got wins from Sahl (200 freestyle), Pham (200 individual medley) and Nguyen (100 breaststroke).

Sahl is a transfer from Absegami.

“I knew everyone in the meet,” said Sahl, a 16-year-old junior from Brigantine. “The 200 freestyle is my best event, but my times were a little slow for midseason, but not terrible. It was kind of fun to swim against my old teammates, but at the same time I didn’t want us to lose.”

A.C. boys coach Kris Ciuro gave his team credit for overcoming health obstacles.

“We’re dealing with health issues and injuries, but the guys are training and doing a great job pushing through a lot,” Ciuro said. “We’re having a good year. They’re training hard, and it’s showing in the way we race.”

Traynor won the 100 freestyle in 55.81 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.13. Absegami briefly led 8-6 as Traynor combined with Ali Mohamed, Adam Bailey and Joey Sica to win the 200 medley relay in 1:57.51, just 0.03 off the Braves’ school mark. Bailey also took the 50 freestyle.

“We’re having the best boys season in my six years’ coaching,” said Jim Winkler, the Absegami boys and girls swimming coach. “The meet would have been closer, but we have two swimmers in COVID-19 quarantine right now. The team trains at 5 a.m. in a three-lane pool but they’re still getting fast times.”

Atlantic City’s Megan Fox won the distance events and led off the first two winning relays. Tran took the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle, and Lauren Fox won the 50 freestyle and then captured the 100 butterfly following the 10-minute break. The Fox sisters, Grace Gaskill and Olivia Kulakowski each had two relay wins.

“My times were pretty good today considering I’m tired from training,” said Megan Fox, a 17-year-old Margate resident. “The team swam well, and I think we’ll have a good second half to the season.”

Atlantic City girls coach Sean Duffey was happy with his team’s performance.

“We swam people in some different events, and I was happy with the times,” Duffey said. “That’ll give us some ideas for the rest of the year.”

Absegami wins were by Isabella Destefano in the 100 backstroke and Sarah Ghazaz in the 100 breaststroke.

“Our girls are getting better,” Winkler said. “Sarah Ghazaz (a senior) had a nice win for her on our senior night.”

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Swimming agate

Girls meet

Atlantic City 122, Absegami 46

200 Medley Relay-AC (Megan Fox, Grace Gaskill, Olivia Kulakowski, Lauren Fox) 2:14.82

200 Freestyle-M. Fox AC 2:14.37

200 IM-Anna Tran AC 2:42.87

50 Freestyle-L. Fox AC 28.87

100 Butterfly-L. Fox AC 1:12.97

100 Freestyle-A. Tran AC 1:04.32

400 Freestyle-M. Fox AC 4:41.83

200 Freestyle Relay-AC (M. Fox, L. Fox, Kulakowski, A. Tran) 1:58.22

100 Backstroke-Isabella Destefano AB 1:21.34

100 Breaststroke-Sarah Ghazaz AB 1:31.05

400 Freestyle relay-AC (Gaskill, Melissa Tran, Katelyn Do, Maggie Eidt) 4:49.77

Records-AC 2-2; Absegami 0-5.

Boys meet

Atlantic City 105, Absegami 65

200 Medley Relay-AB (Gerard Traynor, Ali Mohamed, Adam Bailey, Joey Sica) 1:57.51

200 Freestyle-John Sahl AC 2:14.91

200 IM-Tommy Pham AC 2:30.06

50 Freestyle-Bailey AB 25.70

100 Butterfly-James Haney AC 1:00.34 (school record)

100 Freestyle-Traynor AB 55.81

400 Freestyle-Haney AC 4:34.76

200 Freestyle Relay-AC (Kyle Graybill, Chris Torres, Jason Lieu, Pham) 1:52.87

100 Backstroke-Traynor AB 1:03.13

100 Breaststroke-Casey Nguyen AC 1:17.36

400 Freestyle relay-AC (Haney, Nguyen, Pham, Sahl) 3:58.24

Records-AC 4-1; Absegami 3-3.

