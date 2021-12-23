Atlantic City boys, girls swimming sweep Absegami

“We’re having the best boys season in my six years’ coaching,” said Jim Winkler, the Absegami boys and girls swimming coach. “The meet would have been closer, but we have two swimmers in COVID-19 quarantine right now. The team trains at 5 a.m. in a three-lane pool but they’re still getting fast times.”

Atlantic City’s Megan Fox won the distance events and led off the first two winning relays. Tran took the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle, and Lauren Fox won the 50 freestyle and then captured the 100 butterfly following the 10-minute break. The Fox sisters, Grace Gaskill and Olivia Kulakowski each had two relay wins.

“My times were pretty good today considering I’m tired from training,” said Megan Fox, a 17-year-old Margate resident. “The team swam well, and I think we’ll have a good second half to the season.”

Atlantic City girls coach Sean Duffey was happy with his team’s performance.

“We swam people in some different events, and I was happy with the times,” Duffey said. “That’ll give us some ideas for the rest of the year.”

Absegami wins were by Isabella Destefano in the 100 backstroke and Sarah Ghazaz in the 100 breaststroke.

“Our girls are getting better,” Winkler said. “Sarah Ghazaz (a senior) had a nice win for her on our senior night.”

