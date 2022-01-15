Atlantic City boys beat Glassboro for first win: Roundup

The Atlantic City High School boys basketball earned its first win of the season Saturday.
Jai Pridgen-Hill scored 18 points to lead the Vikings to a 46-38 win over Glassboro at the MLK Classic at Rowan University in a matchup of nonconference teams.
Pridgen-Hill was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Dylan Culmone scored 11 for the Vikings, who improved to 1-5. Jacque Pridgen-Hill scored eight. Ismail Kanu scored three. Jacquel Holmes and Nasir Turner each scored two.
Atlantic City took control with a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Culmone scored six of his points in the final eight minutes.
Jhaisir Harden and Charles Graves each scored nine for Glassboro (4-3). Josh Buff scored six.
Cape May Tech 63, Cumberland Reg. 58: Patrick Bean scored 35 for Cape May Tech (3-5). Dylan Delvecchio scored 16. Lukas Basile and Joe’l Hutchinson each scored four. Mark Richie scored three. Jared Knights scored one.
The Colts (1-9) led 29-28. Cape May Tech outscored Cumberland 22-14 in the fourth quarter.
Overbrook 69, Wildwood 49: Junior Hans scored 18 for the Warriors (7-4). He added four assists. Ernie Troiano scored 14, including two 3s, and grabbed four rebounds. Jordan Fusik scored nine and added three steals. Ryan Troiano and Dom Troiano each scored four.
Jaylan Hornsby and Devon Johnson each scored 22 for Overbrook.
Southern Reg. 46, Millville 43: Jaden Anthony scored 24 and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Rams (4-5-1). He added four assists and three steals. Nick Devane scored nine. Nolan Schubiger scored seven and got four assists. Max DiPietro scored four and grabbed two rebounds. Tom Menegus scored three.
Khalon Foster scored 17 for the Thunderbolts (7-1-1). Donte Smith scored nine. Jabbar Barriento added eight points. Jaden Merrill scored six. Calem Bowman (two) and Ta’Ron Haile (one).
Girls basketball
Egg Harbor Twp. 46, Millville 34: Averie Harding scored 15 for the Eagles (4-4). Lyla Brown scored 14. Amelia Zinckgraf added 10 points. Kara Wilson (four) and Kierstyn Zinckgraf (three) also scored for EHT.
Gabi Micheaux scored 11 for Thunderbolts (3-6). She made three 3s. Brooke Joslin scored eight. Brianee Edwards scored four. Aaniyah Street, Camyre Allen and San’aa Doss each scored three. Julianna Wilson scored two.
Delsea Reg. 41, Cumberland Reg. 15: Tori Kanuck scored 10 for the Crusaders (6-2). Kayleight Barndt scored eight. For the Colts (0-8), Grace Albert scored seven. Cioni Simmons, Skylar Robinson, Dinyan Brisbane and Mikaylynn Joslin each scored two.
No. 10 Wildwood 38, Haddonfield 34: Imene Fathi scored 10 to go with four rebounds and four assists for the undefeated Warriors (7-0). Macie McCracken scored nine and added four rebounds and four assists. Emily Little scored eight and grabbed six rebounds. Sophia Wilber scored five. Maya Benichou scored four to go with four rebounds and three steals. Ava Troiano scored two.
Wildwood is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
Riley Mulligan scored 15 for Haddonfield (5-4). Sara Smith scored 12.
Wrestling results
Buena Regional quad meet
MiddleTwp. 48, Buena Reg. 30;
Middle Twp. 44, SC Wrestling (Cumberland/Schalick) 27;
Middle Twp. 48, Timber Creek 30
106-Dylan Fowler B p. Dante Jackson M (0:39); Jackson by SC forfeit; Jackson p. Matt Steele (3:38)
113-Connor Rowlands M p. Nicholas Panaro B (1:58); Rowlands M p. Vincent Asroff SC (2:44); Brandon Myers TC d. Rowlands (6-1)
120-Nate Johnson B by M forfeit; Double forfeit-M/SC; Bass TC p. Davis (3:06)
126-Geordin Davis M p. Lucas Gellura B (1:09); Riley Papiano SC d. Davis M (22-20); Lopez TC by M forfeit
132-X Zavier Swinton M p. Logan Freeman B (1:35); David Naylor SC p. Swinton (1:05); Spina TC p. Swinton (3:26)
138-Tyrique Travis B d. Owen Haas M (5-3); Joseph Nappa SC p. Hass (1:59); Talamo TC d. Haas (3-2)
144-Adrien Laboy M p. Charlie Muzzarelli B (1:54); Laboy tf. Alberto Rubi Leon (19-4, 2:40); Laboy p. Kuriger TC (1:38)
150-Alick Killian M p. Brodrick Murphy B (1:10); Killian p. Michael Carastro SC (0:51); Killian p. Ibn Laboo TC (1:13)
157-Ralph Carugno B d. Ashton Meltzer M (1:10); Khari Boulware SC p. Meltzer (2:24); Meltzer by TC forfeit.
165-Anthony Delgado B d. Brian Juzaitis M (11-8); Jerry White M by SC forfeit; Juzaitis p. Roo TC (2:48)
175-Allen Adkins B p. Jerry White M (3:58); Juzaitis p. Ethan Hardy SC (2:45); Animashaun p. White MT (4:59)
190-Maximus Adelizzi M p. Brian Passamante (3:03); Giulian d. Cole DuBois (5-1); Giulian p. Miller TC (2:29)
215-David Giulian M by B forfeit; David Thomas SC p. Adelizzi (1:34);Adelizzi p. Bartell (2:36)
285-Kani Perry M p. Dom Balnis B (2:57); Perry p. Dean Jost SC (1:46); Perry p. Well TC (3:36)
Note: No further information was available on SC Wrestling’s or Buena’s other matches.
Mainland Regional quad-meet
Egg Harbor Twp. 42, St. Joseph 27;
Mainland Reg. 39, Egg Harbor Twp. 27
106-Double Forfeit E-SJ; Andrew Siteman M by E forfeit
113-Cole Dugan E by SJ forfeit; Noah Fontana M p. Peter Steed E (1:15)
120-Marco Manzo E by SJ forfeit; Sean Dever E p. Chris Mazur M (1:26)
126-Matt Dugan E by SJ forfeit; Dugan d. Michael Gerace M (3-2)
132-Doug Farinaccio SJ d. Xavier Meneses-Fedeli E (5-2); Nikko Carfagno M d. Meneses-Fedeli E (7-5)
138-Double Forfeit E-SJ; Jackson Waters M d. Alexander Guerra E (5-4)
144-Anthony Cruz SJ p. Alexander Guerra E (1:53); Vincent Faldetta E d. Tyler Sheeler M (7-0)
150-Tyson Catoe SJ by E forfeit; Nicholas Faldetta E p. Matthew Dikes M (4:31)
157-Nick Melchiore SJ p. Reed Orbach E (0:52); Calvin Johnson E by M forfeit
165-Calvin Johnson E by SJ forfeit; Micah Bird E d. Jake Pokrass M (6-2)
175-Nicholas Wu E by SJ forfeit; Robert Sheeler M p. Aiden Seratore E (3:11)
190-Aiden Seratore E p.Gavin Steiner (3:55); Aaron Thompson M d. Moises Rios E (3-2)
215-Moises Rios E by SJ forfeit; Paul Lombardo M by E forfeit
285-Bryan Butkus SJ p. Eric Castro (1:31); Nick Timek M p. Castro (1:27)
Note: Manasquan defeated EHT 42-31. Sean Dever earned a pin at 120 in that match. Vincent Faldetta won via major decision. Matt Dugan and Nick Faldetta each won via decision. No further information was available on Mainland’s or St. Joseph’s other matches.
