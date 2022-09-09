Atlantic City beats Absegami 32-7 to improve to 2-0

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic City High School defense shut down Absegami, and the Vikings got a three-touchdown performance from Sah’Nye Degraffrenreidt for a 32-7 win in a West Jersey Football League game Friday night.

Degraffenreidt, a wide receiver, caught TD passes of 29 and 20 yards from quarterback Joe Lyons. On the last play of the game, Degraffenreidt returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score.

"We came to play,” said Degraffenreidt, a 15-year-old sophomore and an Atlantic City resident. “Our running backs opened things up for the receivers. We had a lot of offense.”

Atlantic City improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the WJFL United Division.

”It feels good to be 2-0,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright said. “Our defense is pretty fast, and we played together. We had a lot of rain this week, so we looked at a lot of film. We were well prepared.”

Vikings running back Allen Packard went 8 yards for a TD in the first quarter. A.C.’s other touchdown came when linebacker Iquan Campos picked off a fumbled Absegami snap in mid-air and returned it 70 yards for a score. Lyons also ran a successful 2-point conversion.

Braves quarterback Emir Chambers scored on a 71-yard run near the end of the game.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further coverage.