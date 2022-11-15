Atlantic City basketball star Quanirah Montague makes her major college choice

ATLANTIC CITY — Quanirah Montague’s eyes welled with tears Tuesday afternoon.

The soft-spoken Atlantic City High School senior basketball standout watched a video in which she thanked her family, coaches, mentors, friends and teammates.

She then announced she will attend Mississippi State University on an NCAA Division I basketball scholarship.

“This means a lot to me,” Montague said. “I never thought this would be possible.”

The 6-foot-6 Montague is Atlantic City’s most highly recruited basketball player since college coaches visited the high school in the 1980s and early 1990s to woo Atlantic City greats Willie Glass, Bobby Martin and Lou Roe. ESPN ranks her as the No. 48 senior player in the country. She chose Mississippi State over Ohio State and Penn State.

“I feel like Mississippi State is a great fit for me,” Montague said. “I wanted to go somewhere I could be good at.”

Montague, who is nicknamed Nir Nir, can’t ever remember not playing basketball. She is the younger sister of Jahleem Montague, who starred at center for the Vikings boys teams that won state Group IV titles in 2012 and 2013.

Few high school players are able to combine Montague’s size and agility. She has the wingspan of a 6-11 player and can play anywhere from point guard to center. Montague can score in the post with her back to the basket and dribble behind her back on the perimeter to penetrate defenses to create shots for herself and her teammates.

“All the schools she visited were really tremendous,” Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz said. “They also came here with their staffs and really explained what their programs were. One of the big things for her was a family environment. All of them showed that in her own way.”

Montague emerged as a freshman, leading the Vikings to the 2019-20 Cape-Atlantic League championship. Her sophomore season was lost to the pandemic. Montague averaged 13.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks as a junior in 2021-22. She spent most of this summer traveling the country.

She played for the New Jersey Sparks, an AAU team out of Paterson.

Her friends and family crowded the Atlantic City library to watch Montague make her decision Tuesday. To the people of Atlantic City, she is proof that athletes can attract national attention without leaving Atlantic City High School to attend either a private school or another public school as a choice student.

Mississippi State plays in the Southeastern Conference, one of the nation’s best. The Bulldogs finished 15-14 last season. Mississippi State named Sam Purcell its new head coach in March. A former assistant at national power Louisville University, Purcell is known as one of the nation’s top recruiters.

Lantz said he wasn’t surprised Montague became so emotional during the announcement.

“For her to have this opportunity and represent our community is tremendous,” Lantz said. “She is very quiet. For her to speak to all these college coaches, visit, ask questions and come back (to Atlantic City) and have everybody asking here where she’s going, those were all big steps for her. She’s maturing. I’m sure all of that pent-up emotion came out in the (announcement) moment.”

With her college decision made, Montague is ready for her senior season at Atlantic City. The Vikings start practice Monday.

“I feel good inside,” she said. “I can’t wait for the season to start.”