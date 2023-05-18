Ramsel Perez drove in Vince Conroy in the top of the seventh inning Thursday to lead the Atlantic City High School baseball team to an 8-7 victory over Bridgeton in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, New York.

The Vikings (4-17) trailed 7-5 after six innings. In the seventh, Oldis Zappata had a RBI groundout to cut the Vikings deficit to 7-6. Conroy singled in Brendan Cahill to tie the game. After stealing second, Conroy on Perez's infield single for the go-ahead run. Ellian Perez earned the save with two strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh.

Cahill went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI. Conroy and Perez each singled, scored once and had an RBI. Tre'Vin Perry singled and drove in one. Angel Jacquez had a run. Zappata struck out six in three innings.

For Bridgeton (2-21), Mariano Pantaleon had a two-run single to left field in the fourth inning, which gave the Bulldogs a 6-4 lead. He went 2 for 2. Marshon Green and Dominic Ketterer each doubled and scored two. Joel Francisco Lopez singled, scored a run and had an RBI. Ketterer and Green each struck out six.

No. 8 Buena Reg. 3, St. Joseph 2: Nick Cahall struck out nine and allowed five hits in five innings to earn the win. Carano doubled, tripled and had two runs for the Chiefs (22-2). Ryley Betts went 2 for 4 with a run and RBI. Zachary Strouse went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. The Chiefs are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Ty Powell struck out six and allowed two hits in four innings for the Wildcats (6-12). Jake Marootian went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jimmy Mantu went 2 for 4 with a triple and a run. Lucas Middleman scored once, and Nick Melchiore had an RBI.

Absegami 8, Egg Harbor Twp. 6: Michael DeBlasio went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run for the Braves (15-7). Frank Gargione went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Evan Gilger went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Aiden Zeck singled and scored. Absegami scored two in the top of the seventh inning to take an 8-5 lead. Joaquin Velez earned the win on the mound, allowing just three hits in three innings.

Cameron Flukey went 2 for 4 with two runs for the Eagles (13-10). Braeden Thies hit a solo homer. Dom DeGraw singled and had two RBIs. Zach McLaughlin went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Nunez Jordan singled to go with a run and an RBI.

ACIT 8, Winslow Twp. 2: Josh Witmer struck out 11 and allowed three hits in six innings for the Red Hawks (8-13). Logan Ruga went 4 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Angel Mojica went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run. Wilfredo Lugo scored twice. Anthony Gaitano singled and had an RBI.

D'Angelo King went 2 for 2 and scored once for Winslow (2-16).

Ocean City 11, Oakcrest 1: Matt Pashley struck out 10 straight to start the game. He finished with 12 strikeouts and allowed just two hits in five innings to earn the win. Jack Hoag went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI. Colin Thompson singled to go with two RBIs and two runs. Noah Herrington homered and scored twice. Shawn Repetti singled and scored twice.

Jeremy Frank singled and scored for Oakcrest (5-16). Zachary Cogswell-D'Augustine had the lone RBI. Ocean City scored two in the first, four in the second and five in the third.

Hammonton 16, Middle Twp. 2: Ryan Beebe struck out three in two innings to earn the win. Hammonton (13-11) scored 11 in the first inning. Drew Haines went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Matt McAleer doubled, tripled, scored twice and had two RBIs. Drew Fields went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Caden Humphries and Eric Barts each had two hits, including a double, three RBIs and a run.

Tyler McDevitt went 2 for 2 with two runs for the Panthers (7-16). Thomas Germanio had two RBIs. Mason Blizzard doubled.

Cape May Tech 11, Pilgrim Academy 6: The Hawks scored five runs in the top of the eighth. Connor Mulligan went 2 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs for Cape May Tech (10-8). Tanner Oliva went 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Shelton Marsden went 4 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. Nick Boehm went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Adam Dille singled to go with a run and an RBI. Ben Lynch struck out one in 11/3 innings to earn the win. Shelton Marsden struck out seven in 62/3 innings.

Atlantic Christian 11, Pleasantville 6: The Cougars trailed 5-4 in the sixth inning, but rallied to win the game. The rally started with James Papanicolaou's two-run triple. Seth Phillips then had a two-run double to take an 8-5 lead. Johnny Cook earned the win in relief, striking out three in two innings.