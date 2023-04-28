The Atlantic City High School baseball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to an 11-10 victory over Winslow Township in a nonconference game Thursday.

Kevin Klein went 3 or 5 with two runs and an RBI for the Vikings (2-11). Jackson Barrie singled twice and had a run and an RBI. Matt Master had two runs and two RBIs. Jacob Downing and Ramsel Perez each singled and scored twice. Anthony Delorenzo and Oldis Zappata each singled, scored once and drove in one.

Atlantic City score five in the fourth inning to go up 9-7. Winslow (1-10) scored three in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-9 lead. The Vikings outhit Winslow 12-9.

Boys tennis

Pinelands Reg. 5, Lakewood 0

Singles: Ashish Gainder d. Xavion Moore 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Falduto d. Victor Eligio 6-0, 6-0

3rd Singles: Ty Kline d. Freddy Ortiz 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill d. Luis Garcia and Andres Perez 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz d. Eli Helwani and Kevin Eligio 6-1, 6-1

Records: Pinelands 11-2; Lakewood 3-5

Boys volleyball

ACIT 2, Cedar Creek 1: The host Red Hawks lost the first set 27-25, but then won 25-22 and 25-15.

Ian Morrissey had 10 kills and three digs for ACIT (6-5), and Danny Ta contributed added nine kills, three digs, 16 service points and three aces. Timothy Creelman contributed nine digs, 22 assists and six service points, and Hansen Tran had five digs, 11 service points and four aces.

Mathew Juan had four kills and five digs, and Erick Perez finished with 10 digs.

Cedar Creek fell to 0-6.

Boys golf

Timber Creek 167, Cumber Reg. 215

T: Joe Holwell 33, Anthony Liberi 42, Matthew Glynn 45, Chase Kelly 47

C: Sam Thompson 51, Stephen Wilchensky 54, Hudson Iwaszkiewicz 54, Braden Staffieri 58

Records: Timber Creek 4-6; Cumberland 0-13

Gloucester Catholic 188, Wildwood 202

G: Billy Stuski 42, John Sasselli 46, Mike Joyce 46, AJ Palumbo 54

W: Dan Sanzone 45, Burke Fitzsimons 47, Kelan Miller 53, Matt Sottnick 57

Records: Gloucester Catholic 6-3; Wildwood 1-7