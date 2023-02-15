ATLANTIC CITY — Sasha Lemons stood in the corner with not a doubt in her mind Wednesday night.

The Atlantic City High School senior guard knew she the ball, and she knew she was going to shoot it.

“I had a lot of confidence,” she said. "I had a lot of confidence that it was going in, too.”

Lemon’s 3-pointer off an inbounds play with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter helped propel the second-seeded Vikings to a 50-37 win over third-seeded Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League semifinal. Atlantic City (19-4), which has won 18 straight, advances to the league title game at noon Saturday at Egg Harbor Township.

“Sasha has grown so much over these past couple of years,” Vikings coach Jason Lantz said. “Every time she shoots it I think it’s going in and when it’s a big moment, she makes shots. The bigger the moment the better she shoots.”

Lemons’ 3-pointer came at a critical time. She made another 3-pointer — this one from the top of the key — to put the Vikings up 17 with 5:19 left.

But Middle rallied after that. The Panthers scored nine straight points and cut the Vikings lead to eight. Middle had the momentum, and Atlantic City looked shaky.

But Lemons’ 3-pointer pushed the Vikings lead back to double digits. More importantly, it allowed Atlantic City to take a sigh of relief. Middle (19-8) never threatened again.

“That shot helped us a lot,” she said. “It made us have more intensity, pick up the energy and stay locked in.”

Lemons finished with 11 points. Senior center Quanirah Montague scored 15, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots for the Vikings. Atlantic City point guard Bridget Roach had 10 points, five assists and four steals. Zashira Jackson grabbed 10 rebounds for the Vikings.

Jada Elston (17 points) and Hannah Cappelletti (seven points) sparked the Middle comeback with 3-point shots. The Panthers were without standout junior forward Madison Palek, who is out for the season with a broken foot.

Atlantic City built its lead behind freshman Tasion Parker and Montague.

Parker gave the Vikings a boost in the first half. She scored seven of Atlantic City’s nine points in the second quarter as the Vikings built an eight-point halftime lead. She made 4 of 6 shots in the first. Meanwhile, the rest of the Middle and Atlantic City players were a combined 7 for 41 in the first half.

“Taison Parker has been giving us a big boost all season even though she’s a freshman,” Lantz said. “She’s very mature. She listens. She does what we ask.”

Montague, who was hampered by foul trouble in the first two quarters, controlled the game on both offense and defense in third quarter as the Vikings methodically pulled away.

Her 3-pointer from the top of the key put Atlantic City up 26-12 with 4:22 seconds left in the third quarter. The Vikings led by 21 after three quarters.

Atlantic City then survived some anxious fourth-quarter moments. Not surprisingly, Lemons kept a positive outlook in the midst of the Middle rally.

"I was very confident in us," Lemons said. "We just had to stay together."

Atlantic City last won the CAL title in 2020. The current Vikings seniors were freshmen on that team. Atlantic City started this season 1-4. The Vikings haven’t lost since.

"Everybody doubted us,” Lemons said. "We’re trying to take it all the way.”