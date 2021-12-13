Atlantic Christian wins season opener

Press staff reports
The Atlantic Christian School girls basketball team beat Gloucester County Christian 35-27 Monday in the season opener in the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference.
Evangelina Kim and Paige Noble scored 10 and nine points, respectively, for the Cougars. Kim also had five rebounds and two steals, and Noble added five steals, three assists and two blocks. Maddie DeNick had seven points, Becca Kelley five.
Ice hockey
Wall 3, Southern Regional 2: Wall’s Lucca Infozino scored the winning goal in the third period. Wall improved to 2-2. Matthew Leonard and Christopher Laureigh scored for Southern (3-2).
