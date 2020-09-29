Atlantic Christian tops Pilgrim for 4th straight win

The Atlantic Christian High School girls soccer team beat Pilgrim 5-1 in a nonconference home game Tuesday.
Atlantic Christian improved to 4-0.
Chloe Vogel and Eden Wilson each scored twice for Atlantic Christian. Paige Noble added a goal and an assist, and Shelby Einwechter made 12 saves.
For Pilgrim, Elaina Smith scored and Dayna Steinman made 20 saves.
Girls tennis
From Monday
Vineland 4,
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 1
At Vineland
Singles—Gianina Speranza V d. Grace Hamburg 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Lilly Fisher V d. Jessica Haddad 6-3, 6-4; Julia Holmes V d. Annalise Visalli 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Zeel Patel-Jaida Cortes V d. Hannah Hargrave-Ava Vallece 6-0, 6-0; Bella Martinez-Danielle Villare OLMA d Urvi Patel-Jasmine Cortes 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-4).
Records—OLMA 0-1; Vineland 1-0.
