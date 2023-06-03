The Atlantic Christian School softball team beat Pilgrim Academy 20-10 in five innings Saturday in the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference championship game.
Winning pitcher Ava Nixon went five innings and struck out six. Paige Noble, Evangelina Kim, Izzy Alford and Alli Lushina each tripled for Atlantic Christian (15-2), and Alli Schlundt doubled. Taylor Sutton went 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI.
Pilgrim led 3-2 after two innings, but the Cougars scored 11 runs in the third inning.
