Atlantic Christian girls basketball defeats Doane Academy: Late Wednesday roundup

Evangelina Kim scored a team-leading 16 points to lead the Atlantic Christian girls basketball team to a 58-34 victory over Doane Academy in a nonconference game Wednesday.
Kim added five assists, three steals and two blocks for the Cougars. Reyna Lewis scored 15 to go with six rebounds. Paige Noble had 13 points, six steals, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Gianna Flynn scored 10 and had four steals, three rebounds and three assists.
Becca Kelly and Kenny Vasquez each scored two.
Samara Johnson scored 17 for Doane.
