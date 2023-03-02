The Atlantic Christian School girls basketball team beat Westlake Christian (Illinois) 34-31 on Wednesday to advance in the National Christian Schools Athletic Association Tournament.
Reyna Lewis led the Cougars with 14 points and had eight rebounds.
Atlantic Christian's next game is Friday in Division 1 of the NCSAA Tournament, which is in Mount Vernon, Ohio.
Becca Kelley scored nine and had three rebounds for Atlantic Christian (27-6) and Paige Noble contributed seven points and two boards. Gianna Flynn scored three and led with 10 rebounds, and Evangelina Kim added one point and two boards.
