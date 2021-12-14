 Skip to main content
Atlantic Christian defeats Gloucester Christian
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Atlantic Christian defeats Gloucester Christian

The Atlantic Christian School boys basketball team beat Gloucester Christian 69-46 on Monday in the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference.

Sam Glancey scored a team-leading 15 points for the Cougars, and Noah Gibbs scored 14. Aaron Glancey added 12. Atlantic Christian led 32-16 at halftime. Xavier Bryant scored a game-high 17 points for Gloucester.

Boys bowling

From Monday

Hammonton 4, ACIT 0: H: Michael Parker (564, 197), James Colasurdo (541, 214), Nicholas Stephan (451, 166); A: Leo Raebiger (422, 148), Nicholas Harris (405, 156), Jake Michael (367, 158).

Girls bowling

From Monday

ACIT 4, Hammonton 0: A: Hailey Super (375, 126), Sabaina Bilewu (331, 124), Kiara Flanagan (321, 116); H: Emily Stanziale (373, 137), Aubrey Smith (349, 124), Violet Speakman (314, 109)

