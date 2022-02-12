As girls wrestling grows, so do calls for a third regional tournament in the state

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP — The solution seems pretty simple.

About 230 female wrestlers competed in the South Region tournament Saturday at Kingsway Regional High School. Last season's tournament included about 80, so participation has nearly tripled in 12 months.

However, the state includes only two regions for girls wrestling — North and South.

With the expectation the sport continues to grow next winter and in the seasons to follow, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, will soon need to create a third region to accommodate the increasing numbers, most coaches and wrestlers agree.

Twenty local girls competed Saturday; a year ago, it was four.

"When you have that many people, you have to split it up more,” Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said.

Many wrestlers around the state did not get to compete in the tournament because there were no more open spots due to the sport's rapid growth. The NJSIAA started sanctioning girls wrestling in 2018. Boys wrestling, established in the state for decades, consists of eight regional tournaments.

"There are just too many girls in the north and south who will never get the opportunity to come to a tournament like this," said Cedar Creek assistant Robert Lerner, an advocate who seeks to spread awareness for girls wrestling.

"By adding another region, you split those numbers up and give these girls more opportunities, which is the name of the game. You want these girls knowing they have a chance to get to the next level and experience this."

Saturday's South Region tournament was held in two gyms, one for the lower weights and one for the upper weights. But the sentiment was the same in both gyms: The girls want more chances to wrestle during the regular season.

Mainland junior Jackie Oviedo Ramos (120), a second-year wrestler who said she is amazed with the sport's growth, wants an another region for more girls "to show everyone what we can do."

The top four from each 12 weight classes earn medals at the region tournaments. Those 48 wrestlers from each region will advance to the state tournament next Sunday at Phillipsburg High School. An additional region could increase the number of state qualifiers from 96 to 144.

Wrestlers who finished fifth, sixth or seventh Saturday might have been able advance to states if there were three regions, Mainland coach Clayton Smith said. In the coaches meeting Saturday, Smith said there was talk about adding a third region next winter.

"For it to happen, events like this, we definitely have to run a nice, tight ship and prove to them that we need it," Smith said.

Ocean City sophomore Olivia Guy wrestled in the 107-pound weight class, which featured 25 wrestlers, a crowded class compared to some of the others.

This is Guy's first year wrestling, like it is for so many others who are aiding the sport's expansion around the state. One of the Red Raiders' two female wrestlers, she wrestled in varsity matches during the regular season.

"I think that we should have districts before regions (like boys) because my bracket has so many girls. It's difficult with that many girls," said Guy, 16, of Ocean City. "You would have to wrestle six or more matches in one day (assuming one would have to go to wrestlebacks to earn a medal)."

The idea of district tournaments for girls was a frequent topic of discussion Saturday.

"More girls need to be in wrestling, and we need more opportunities," said Millville sophomore and first-year-wrestler Angelina Smith (114). "It is very important. We should have as many opportunities as possible."

"You want all the best wrestlers to get out and make it more fair," Cappuccio said.

But that falls on the coaches, said Lerner, the Cedar Creek assistant coach.

"If we went to a district level, that would be great," said Lerner, father of Cedar Creek wrestler Riley Lerner.

"It comes down to organization by the coaches," said Lerner, adding how some wrestlers did not even have matches Saturday. "Brainstorming to get them matches during the season to better prepare them and have records and finding different ways to get them on the mat."

"Districts will be a great idea," said Delsea Regional boys assistant and girls head coach Steve Jillard, who trains one of the best wrestlers in South Jersey, junior Emma Cosefield. "The whole goal is to get the equality for girls that boys have."

The key word is equality, as many coaches and wrestlers say they feel overshadowed by the boys because there are fewer opportunities and some deserving girls got left at home Saturday because there wasn't enough room with just two regional tournaments statewide.

"They took the girls (state) tournament out of (Atlantic City) to give them their own tournament, and the only way to build it as a true state tournament is to treat the same way they do as the boys," Jillard said.

Jillard noted that for district tournaments to happen and the sport to continue growing, coaches must have organization and present ideas "to the state boards and committees so they have a good idea what they want to do going forward.

Added Hammonton assistant coach Matt Silvesti, "We just need to keep advocating for girls wrestling. (Adding a third region would) be good for the sport. It’s good for the girls."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

