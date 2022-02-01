Arnaldo Rodriguez's crafty layup lifts No. 8 St. Joseph past Mainland 60-56

LINWOOD — Arnaldo Rodriguez showed he’s more than just a 3-point shooter Tuesday.
The junior guard’s nifty reverse driving layup with 46 seconds left propelled St. Joseph Academy to a 60-56 win over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division boys basketball game.
“It was mostly instinct,” Rodriguez said. “The dude cut me off, so it was instinct to move to the other side (of the rim).”
Rodriguez’s basket put St. Joe up 55-53. The Wildcats never trailed again.
“He lives in the big moments,” St. Joe coach Paul Rodio said. “Since he was a freshman, he’s hit shots.”
Nearly all of those big shots before this season were 3-pointers. Rodriguez wanted to be known as more than a catch-and-shoot guard, so he has worked to put more variety in his game. The 3-point shot is still there. He sank three of them on his way to a team-high 23 points Tuesday.
“I work on my attacking the basket moves a lot,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez’s performance was part of a resilient St. Joe effort. The Wildcats led by 14 with 4 minutes, 32 seconds left in the game before staving off a comeback by the host Mustangs. Cohen Cook (24 points) and Noah Meyers (22 points) sparked Mainland.
St. Joe maintained its poise in the fourth quarter despite the Mustangs' surge.
“What this team has done is really handle adversity pretty well,” Rodio said. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs.”
The matchup was one of the more intriguing games on Tuesday’s CAL schedule. St. Joe (12-3) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. The Wildcats played Tuesday without standout point guard Ja’son Prevard, who was out due to violation of school rules, according to Rodio.
Meanwhile, Mainland (8-9) is one of the CAL’s youngest teams, with four sophomore starters. The Mustangs have wins over Middle Township and Millville this season and are looking to bolster their resume to earn a bid to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament, which starts Feb. 18.
Rodriguez helped St. Joe build its double-digit lead with his offensive game. The Wildcats also got a boost off the bench from forward Devin Theophile (nine points and six rebounds). Starting guard Qiani Bowens played point guard and scored 13.
As good as St. Joseph was, the Wildcats couldn’t shake Mainland, which refused to fade away.
Cook sank three long-range 3s in the fourth quarter. Christian Rodgers capped a 16-2 Mainland run with a 3 to tie the game at 53 with 1:07 left.
After Rodriguez gave the Wildcats the lead, St. Joe clinched the victory clutch foul shooting. Jared DeMara was 4 for 4 from the foul line in the final seven seconds.
St. Joe has won five straight, a streak that started after the Wildcats dropped three of four games. The Wildcats will finish the regular season with a tough schedule that includes games against CAL rivals Hammonton and Egg Harbor Township and nonleague contests against South Jersey contenders Camden Catholic, Moorestown and Paul VI.
“When they do their seeding meetings, you can’t say we’re not going to be battle-tested,” Rodio said. “We’ve been through every type of game — overtimes, come-from-behind wins. It’s going to get us ready. We need to get ready for a state tournament run and the CAL (tournament) run. That’s all I’m worried about.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
