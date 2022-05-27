Area rowers advance at nationals on Cooper River

Seven area high school crews and two single rowers advanced Friday on the opening day of the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta on the Cooper River in Camden County.

The semifinals at the two-day event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the finals in 32 categories will start at noon.

The SRAA, typically referred to as the nationals, has many of the top crews in the country.

Holy Spirit High School qualified for the semifinals in the girls junior eight and freshman eight categories and the boys varsity single and girls varsity single divisions. The Spartans’ boys junior double qualified for its final.

The Ocean City girls freshman eight also made Saturday’s semifinals, as did the Atlantic City and Mainland Regional girls varsity-four crews. The Egg Harbor Township boys junior four also qualified for the semifinals.

Three other crews are in categories with only six boats, so they automatically made Saturday’s finals. They are the Ocean City and Mainland girls lightweight eights and the Egg Harbor Township girls lightweight four.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.