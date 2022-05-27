 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area rowers advance at nationals on Cooper River

DSC_0100.JPG

The Atlantic County Rowing Championships were held Sunday, May 15, at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing. (MIKE KEOUGH / For The Press)

Seven area high school crews and two single rowers advanced Friday on the opening day of the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta on the Cooper River in Camden County.

The semifinals at the two-day event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the finals in 32 categories will start at noon.

The SRAA, typically referred to as the nationals, has many of the top crews in the country.

Holy Spirit High School qualified for the semifinals in the girls junior eight and freshman eight categories and the boys varsity single and girls varsity single divisions. The Spartans’ boys junior double qualified for its final.

The Ocean City girls freshman eight also made Saturday’s semifinals, as did the Atlantic City and Mainland Regional girls varsity-four crews. The Egg Harbor Township boys junior four also qualified for the semifinals.

Three other crews are in categories with only six boats, so they automatically made Saturday’s finals. They are the Ocean City and Mainland girls lightweight eights and the Egg Harbor Township girls lightweight four.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

