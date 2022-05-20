Area crews qualify at Stotesbury Cup

The Stotesbury Cup Regatta began Friday for high school crew teams with time trials in several divisions on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

The time trials, called head races, were held along with some of the semifinals.

The rest of the semifinals will be held starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the finals in 31 divisions will start at 12:50 p.m.

The Absegami, Mainland Regional and Ocean City girls varsity fours qualified for Saturday’s semifinals. Mainland was sixth in the girls senior four head race, Absegami was eighth, Ocean City 16th. The top 18 advanced.

In the boys senior four time trials, the Absegami varsity four qualified 15th and Egg Harbor Township was 17th.

Most divisions had time trials to reach the semifinals. Other boys qualifiers for Saturday’s semifinals include the Ocean City and St. Augustine Prep boys junior eights (eighth and 12th, respectively, in the time trials) and the Holy Spirit senior single (third in the time trial).

In girls racing, the Atlantic City junior four qualified fourth. The Holy Spirit junior eight was third. In the second four category, Mainland (sixth) and EHT (11th) made it to the semis. The Holy Spirit girls senior single qualified 13th.

No area varsity eights made it to the semifinals.

Some of the crews qualified for Saturday’s finals, including the Holy Spirit boys junior double (third in the head race), the Holy Spirit girls freshman eight (sixth in the head race), and the EHT and Atlantic City girls lightweight fours (fifth and sixth, respectively, in their division’s head race).

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.