 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Archie Lawler scores 26, Lower beats Ocean City; Dave Mauriello gets 300th win with Hammonton wrestling: Roundup
0 Comments
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Archie Lawler scores 26, Lower beats Ocean City; Dave Mauriello gets 300th win with Hammonton wrestling: Roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Archie Lawler scored a game-high 26 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead Lower Cape May Regional High School to a 56-46 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League American interdivision boys basketball game Saturday.

Jacob Bey scored 14 for the Caper Tigers (6-13). Macky Bonner scored nine, all from beyond the arc. Mike Cronin scored five. Kamauri Wright added two points.

Omero Chevere scored 20 for Ocean City (8-11). Conor Muskett added 10. Dylan Schlatter scored seven. Kori Segich and Sean Sakers each added four. Ricky Wetzel scored one.

ACIT 47, Glassboro 46: The Red Hawks (11-5) trailed 35-33 after three quarters\ but outscored Glassboro 14-11 in the fourth en route to the win. Nasir Tucker scored 12, including two 3s, to go with five assists and four blocks for ACIT. Eric WIlliams scored 11 and made three 3s. Jayden Lopez scored seven and grabbed five rebounds.

Zaheer Owens grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds and scored four. Edison Reyes (four), Jevon Ryther (three) and Desi Stroud and Reggie Verna (two each) also scored for ACIT. Stroud also got four rebounds.

Jhaisir Harden scored a game-high 17 for Glassboro (7-9).

No. 6 Shawnee 42, Cedar Creek 36: Andrew Ball scored a game-high 29 for the Renegades (16-3), who are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Matt Fish made two 3s. Shawnee trailed 16-15 at halftime.

For the Pirates (5-11), Ramar Cook scored 10. Landon Kurz and Sean Snyder each made two 3s for six points. Michael Ferriola-Brosh scored five. Tyree Burrell and Jeffrey Marano each scored two.

Girls basketball

Cedar Creek 43, Pinelands Reg. 20: Ashley Nicolichia scored a game-high 16 for the Pirates (6-10). Lexi Sears added 10.Kileen McNeill and Emonie Taylor each scored six. Laskyra Winters and Jada Hill scored four and one, respectively.

Bridget Dudas scored nine for the Wildcats (2-9). Kayla Weber scored five. Ava Slinchak and Natalie Rey each scored two.

Long Branch 44, Barnegat 33: Emma Thornton scored 11 for the Bengals (6-7). Cara McCoy scored 10. Sydney Collins and Adrianna Kappmeier scored nine and three, respectively. For Long Branch (5-6), Kimi Sayson scored a game-high 15 and grabbed five rebounds.

Manchester Twp. 65, Ocean City 62: Avery Jackson scored a game-high 31 and made five 3s for the Red Raiders (9-6). Marin Panico scored 17. Hannah Cappelletti made three 3s for her nine points. Madelyn Adamson and Ayanna Morton scored three and two, respectively.

Devyn Quigley scored 25 and got six rebounds for Manchester Township (11-6). Amyah Bray scored 16 and had 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Wrestling

Hammonton hosted a quad-meet with St. Joseph, Lindenwold and Washington Township. The Blue Devils won two matches to give coach Dave Mauriello a career milestone.

Mauriello earned his 300th career win after the Blue Devils defeated the Wildcats 75-0 and Lindenwold 69-3. He now has 301 career victories. Hammonton lost 48-21 to Washington Township. 

For the Blue Devils (11-8), Justin Flood (106), Luca Giagunto (113) and Aidan Fallon (144) each won all three of their bouts. Flood accepted two forfeits and had a decision. Giagunto and Fallon each finished with two pins one win by forfeit. 

Hammonton will face Moorestown in the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals Monday. 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Wrestling

Wrestling

No. 6 St. Augustine 58, Egg Harbor Twp. 15

106: Peter Steed E by forfeit

113: Kaden Naame S p. Marco Manzo (0:31)

120: Sean Dever E p. Trevy Randle (0:35)

126: D`Amani Almodovar S p. Xavier Meneses-Fedeli (16-0, 1:38)

132: Brandon Borman S p. Donald Chishko (1:54)

138: Vincent Faldetta E p. Cooper Lange (5-0)

144: Richie Grungo S md. Nicholas Faldetta (14-4)

150: Jake Slotnick S md. Justus Bird (10-1)

157: Tristian Mcleer S p. Calvin Johnson (1:47)

165: Dennis Virelli S p. Micah Bird (1:35)

175: Trey Mcleer S by forfeit

190: Alex Marshall S by forfeit

215: Asher Jenkins S p. Matthew Marshall (1:20)

285: Ron Kraus S p. Eric Castro (5-3)

Records: St. Augustine 11-4

Eastern Reg. 43, Oakcrest 35; Toms River North 33, Oakcrest 30

106: Tom Van O p. Jayden Belonia E (N/A); Van p. Lue Meehan T (2:00)

113: Jared Brunner E by O forfeit; Alex Roman T by O forfeit

120: Evan Melchiorre E d. Joseph Bugdon O (4-0); Zack Kerico T p. Bugdon (N/A)

126: Hogan Horsey O tf. Cole Pettet T (18-2, 2:00); Ho. Horsey p. Matt Stankowitz T (2:00)

132: Hunter Horsey O p. Anthony Rivera T (N/A); Hu. Horsey d.

138: Gavin Haegele E md. Jurdain Hendricks ) (9-1) Joe Dolci T (7-0)

144: Luke Pearce E p. Ethan Rowley O (2:00); Jake Rosenthal T p. Rowley (4:00)

150: Nikita Alcoba E p. Owen Becker (N/A); Josh Figueroa T p. Becker (2:00)

157: Gunnar Angier O inj. Donovan Valles T; Angier d. Lucas Iovino T (10-7)

165: Quinn Weismer E by forfeit; Double forfeit

175: Jonathan Brennan E by forfeit; Double forfeit

190: Terrell Osei-Kyei E by forfeit; Win T by O forfeit

215: Bavly Nashed O p. Aidan Clark (N/A); Nashed p. Cole Ganska T (4:00)

285: Francisco Velazquez O by T forfeit; Velazquez p. Logan Perez T (2:00)

St. John Vianney 42, Holy Spirit 30

106: Patrick O`Keefe SJ over Carter Pack (9-3)

113: Max Elton HS by forfeit

120: Bryce Manera HS p. Ty Peperoni (0:56)

126: Joe Giordano SJ p. Gavin Paolone (5-0)

132: Dom Terracciano SJ p. Chase Calhoun (1:01)

138: Talon Fischer HS p. Daniel Herndon (2:33)

144: Ken Sherman HS d. Cole Stangle (9-4)

150: Kevin McBride SJ p. Jack Morely (HOSP) (3:01)

157: Jasiah Queen SJ p. Colton Calhoun (1:40)

165: Thomas Cleary SJ by forfeit

175: Ryan Cawley SJ by forfeit

190: Michael Foley SJ p. Robert McDevitt (1:34)

215: Jackson Braschard HS d. Ellijah Portales (5-1)

285: Philip Docteur HS by forfeit

Note: Ocean City also competed in the tri-meet. The Red Raiders lost 39-30 to St. John Vianney. Jacob Melini (106), Aiden Leypoldt (120), Sam Williams (175) and Aiden Fisher (285) all won by pin for Ocean City. Charley Cossaboone (150) and Jon Wootton (138) each won via decision.

The results of the Ocean City/Holy Spirit was not available.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News