Archie Lawler scores 26, Lower beats Ocean City; Dave Mauriello gets 300th win with Hammonton wrestling: Roundup

Archie Lawler scored a game-high 26 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead Lower Cape May Regional High School to a 56-46 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League American interdivision boys basketball game Saturday.

Jacob Bey scored 14 for the Caper Tigers (6-13). Macky Bonner scored nine, all from beyond the arc. Mike Cronin scored five. Kamauri Wright added two points.

Omero Chevere scored 20 for Ocean City (8-11). Conor Muskett added 10. Dylan Schlatter scored seven. Kori Segich and Sean Sakers each added four. Ricky Wetzel scored one.

ACIT 47, Glassboro 46: The Red Hawks (11-5) trailed 35-33 after three quarters\ but outscored Glassboro 14-11 in the fourth en route to the win. Nasir Tucker scored 12, including two 3s, to go with five assists and four blocks for ACIT. Eric WIlliams scored 11 and made three 3s. Jayden Lopez scored seven and grabbed five rebounds.

Zaheer Owens grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds and scored four. Edison Reyes (four), Jevon Ryther (three) and Desi Stroud and Reggie Verna (two each) also scored for ACIT. Stroud also got four rebounds.

Jhaisir Harden scored a game-high 17 for Glassboro (7-9).