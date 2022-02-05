Archie Lawler scores 26, Lower beats Ocean City; Dave Mauriello gets 300th win with Hammonton wrestling: Roundup

Archie Lawler scored a game-high 26 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead Lower Cape May Regional High School to a 56-46 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League American interdivision boys basketball game Saturday.
Jacob Bey scored 14 for the Caper Tigers (6-13). Macky Bonner scored nine, all from beyond the arc. Mike Cronin scored five. Kamauri Wright added two points.
Omero Chevere scored 20 for Ocean City (8-11). Conor Muskett added 10. Dylan Schlatter scored seven. Kori Segich and Sean Sakers each added four. Ricky Wetzel scored one.
ACIT 47, Glassboro 46: The Red Hawks (11-5) trailed 35-33 after three quarters\ but outscored Glassboro 14-11 in the fourth en route to the win. Nasir Tucker scored 12, including two 3s, to go with five assists and four blocks for ACIT. Eric WIlliams scored 11 and made three 3s. Jayden Lopez scored seven and grabbed five rebounds.
Zaheer Owens grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds and scored four. Edison Reyes (four), Jevon Ryther (three) and Desi Stroud and Reggie Verna (two each) also scored for ACIT. Stroud also got four rebounds.
Jhaisir Harden scored a game-high 17 for Glassboro (7-9).
No. 6 Shawnee 42, Cedar Creek 36: Andrew Ball scored a game-high 29 for the Renegades (16-3), who are ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Matt Fish made two 3s. Shawnee trailed 16-15 at halftime.
For the Pirates (5-11), Ramar Cook scored 10. Landon Kurz and Sean Snyder each made two 3s for six points. Michael Ferriola-Brosh scored five. Tyree Burrell and Jeffrey Marano each scored two.
Girls basketball
Cedar Creek 43, Pinelands Reg. 20: Ashley Nicolichia scored a game-high 16 for the Pirates (6-10). Lexi Sears added 10.Kileen McNeill and Emonie Taylor each scored six. Laskyra Winters and Jada Hill scored four and one, respectively.
Bridget Dudas scored nine for the Wildcats (2-9). Kayla Weber scored five. Ava Slinchak and Natalie Rey each scored two.
Long Branch 44, Barnegat 33: Emma Thornton scored 11 for the Bengals (6-7). Cara McCoy scored 10. Sydney Collins and Adrianna Kappmeier scored nine and three, respectively. For Long Branch (5-6), Kimi Sayson scored a game-high 15 and grabbed five rebounds.
Manchester Twp. 65, Ocean City 62: Avery Jackson scored a game-high 31 and made five 3s for the Red Raiders (9-6). Marin Panico scored 17. Hannah Cappelletti made three 3s for her nine points. Madelyn Adamson and Ayanna Morton scored three and two, respectively.
Devyn Quigley scored 25 and got six rebounds for Manchester Township (11-6). Amyah Bray scored 16 and had 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Wrestling
Hammonton hosted a quad-meet with St. Joseph, Lindenwold and Washington Township. The Blue Devils won two matches to give coach Dave Mauriello a career milestone.
Mauriello earned his 300th career win after the Blue Devils defeated the Wildcats 75-0 and Lindenwold 69-3. He now has 301 career victories. Hammonton lost 48-21 to Washington Township.
For the Blue Devils (11-8), Justin Flood (106), Luca Giagunto (113) and Aidan Fallon (144) each won all three of their bouts. Flood accepted two forfeits and had a decision. Giagunto and Fallon each finished with two pins one win by forfeit.
Hammonton will face Moorestown in the South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals Monday.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
