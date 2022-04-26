April Lewandowski's complete game highlights Hammonton's win over Millville: Roundup

April Lewandowski pitched a complete game and struck out four to lead the Hammonton High School softball team to a 9-4 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American division game Tuesday.

Lewandowski also drove in two runs. Ava Divello, Krista Tzaferos and Sophia Vento each scored twice for the Blue Devils (9-6). Gracie Ravenkamp, Tzaferos, Alexa Panagopoylos and Ava Livingston each had an RBI. Livingston also doubled. Hammonton scored four in the first and fifth innings.

Millville tied the game 4-4 in the top of the fifth.

Sadie Drozdowski tripled and scored for the Thunderbolts (7-6).Kendall Sooy, Novalee Bybel and Brooke Joslin each scored once. Olivia Stetler singled twice. Emily Praul struck out four in 3 2/3 innings. Alyssa Magazu struck out three.

Buena Reg. 15, Cape May Tech 0: Kendal Bryant tripled, scored three and had three RBIs for the Chiefs (3-5). Jadarys Morales scored two and singed twice. Camryn Johnson scored four and drove in two. Emily D'Ottavio struck out six in three innings. She also had two RBIs and singled twice. Buena scored four in the first inning, three in the second and third and five in the fourth.

Cape May Tech feel to 3-5.

Toms River East 3, Southern Reg. 2: Elizabeth Gosse pitched a complete game and struck out five for Southern. Sarah Lally doubled twice. Madison Groschel-Klein doubled and scored. Gosse and Makayla Alessi each scored once.

Toms River East (6-4) scored all its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. For TRE, Brooke Knight pitched a complete game and struck out seven.

Atlantic Christian 9, Calvary Christian 3: Atlantic Christian’s Ava Nixon pitched a two-hitter and struck out nine. Taylor Sutton went 2 for 4 for the host Cougars (6-1), and Lauren Kent tripled.

Baseball

Pleasantville 7, Wildwood 5: The Greyhounds (4-3) scored six in the top of the fifth inning. For Pleasantville, Joe Gutierrez pitched a complete game and struck out 11. Gutierrez also scored twice. Christofer Maldonado had two RBIs and scored once. Jake Reynoso scored a run and drove in one. Reylin Reyes had an RBI.

Harley Buscham, Brian Cunniff and Joey Mormile each had an RBI fo the Warriors (4-5). Dom Troiano scored twice. Buscham, Ryan Troiano and Cunniff each scored once. Junior Hans struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings.

Cape May Tech 14, Bridgeton 0: For Cape May Tech (5-5), Ronald Neenhold doubled and had four RBIs. James Murray, Tanner Oliva and Andrew Steinhauer each drove in two. Adam Dille doubled and scored three runs. Oliva pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.

Camaron Dunkle singled for Bridgeton (3-7).

Boys lacrosse

Cedar Creek 6, Oakcrest 5: Evan Scholder scored three for the Pirates (6-3). Jason DiFilippo scored twice and had an assist. Jason Bishop added two assists. Jacob Morrison scored a goal and had an assist. Kevin Dougherty had an assist. He won seven of nine faceoffs. Bryan Dougherty made 10 saves.

Jayden Williams and Joseph Snodgrass each scored twice for the Falcons (1-5). Gunnar Angier had a goal and an assist. He led the team with 12 ground balls. Aydan Hauta and Williams each had an assist. Owen Haugan made 17 saves.

No. 2 Southern Regi. 21, Toms River South 5: Jake Washco and Jake Cornelius each scored three goals for the host Rams (9-1), who are ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 1. Southern led 11-0 after the first quarter. Joey DeYoung had two goals and three assists, and Jack Kolbe and Hayden Lucas each contributed two goals and two assists. Zach Washco and Liam Griffin both scored two goals. Southern had two goalies. Nick Roesch had eight saves and Tyler Sininsky made two saves. Toms River South dropped to 4-5.

Girls lacrosse

Mainland Reg. 23, Atlantic City 3: Charlotte Walcoff scored seven and added four assists for the Mustangs (6-5). Julianna Medina scored four and had two assists. Avery Notaro, Jane Meade and Eva Blanco each scored twice. Blanco had an assist. Jayne McCartney and Anna Vicente each scored once and added an assist. Kendall Fuetterer, Sofia Day and Sienna Gizelbach each scored once. Kylie Kurtz made five saves.

Mia D'Arco and Bryn Swift scored two and one, respectively, for the Vikings (1-7).

Ocean City 15, Absegami 1: Madison Wenner and Delainey Sutley each scored three for the Red Raiders (8-2). Racheli Levy-Smith had five assists and scored once. Ally Leeds added three assists and a goal. Olivia Vanesko and Rebekah Long each scored twice. Gracie Pierce and Breanna Fabi each scored once. Presley Green made two saves.

The Braves fell to 1-6.

Boys volleyball

No. 1 Southern Reg. 2, Toms River South 0: The Rams (17-0) won by set scores of 25-10, 25-7. Angelo Addiego led with 21 assists, five service points and three aces. Nick Piserchia added nine service points and six digs. Lucas Kean finished with six kills and five service points. Caden Schubiger had six service points.

Manchester Twp. 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Manchester won by set scores of 25-19, 25-13. Jan Tracz led visiting Manchester (8-1) with eight kills and four blocks. Logan Alexander had 15 digs and Wojciech Szczech had 25 assists and 11 service points.

For Lacey (3-6), Mason Mozal had eight digs, Brayden Jiminez six. Anthony Cooper added six kills, Sam Barney four. David Alvarez had six service points, five assists, three kills and two digs.

