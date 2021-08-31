 Skip to main content
Anthony Raffa named new Wildwood Catholic boys basketball coach
top story
BOYS BASKETBALL

The pandemic put Anthony Raffa on a new path.

The former Wildwood Catholic basketball standout was set to return to Italy to play professionally when he contracted COVID-19 last winter.

Instead of playing abroad, Raffa stayed home and focused on coaching.

“It was a sign for me,” he said. “It all fell into place.”

The change in direction led to Raffa being named Wildwood Catholic boys basketball coach last week.

“I’m excited to coach my alma mater,” Raffa said in a telephone interview Tuesday morning. “I love working with (players) on skill development and showing them what I learned with all my experience.”

Raffa, 32, replaces Dave DeWeese, who retired as coach in August. Raffa was part of DeWeese’s staff last season. DeWeese, 63, coached the Crusaders to three South Jersey and four Cape-Atlantic League championships and a 324-176 record in 18 seasons.

Wildwood Catholic (High School when Raffa played there) is expected to be a team in transition this season. The Crusaders played just five games last season because of the pandemic.

“I have big footsteps to follow,” Raffa said. “I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge.”

There have been few challenges Raffa hasn't been able to meet on the basketball court.

The 6-foot-1 guard was one of the best players in Wildwood Catholic history. He scored 1,893 career points and led the Crusaders to South Jersey Non-Public B titles in 2006 and 2007. Raffa averaged 30.4 points and was the 2007 Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior.

But statistics only tell part of why Raffa was successful. He played with an edge, energy and pace that overwhelmed opponents.

“Where coach DeWeese left off, we expect coach Raffa to pick up and take us to even greater heights than his predecessor,” athletic director Mike Saioni said in a statement. “Coach Raffa brings a fresh enthusiasm, outlook and tremendous experience to North Wildwood. The administration feels confident with its decision and is filled with excitement for this new era to begin.”

After graduating from Wildwood Catholic, Raffa excelled at Coastal Carolina University. He went on to play professionally in Italy, Bulgaria, France, Switzerland, Qatar and Iran. Raffa said he’s going to be a hands-on coach. Don’t be surprised to walk into Wildwood Catholic’s gym next season and see him practicing with the team.

“I've definitely been around,” Raffa said. “I saw a lot of different things. I saw a lot of different cultures than can help me help these kids learn about life and guide them in the best direction.”

Raffa was raised in Sea Isle City. His parents, Andrew and Sallee, are retired. They owned and ran Mildred’s Restaurant in the Strathmere section of Upper Township for years.

His parents followed Raffa’s playing career every step of the way, even traveling to Europe a few times. Now, they can watch their son’s coaching career closer to home.

And home is a big reason why Raffa wanted the job. Any first coaching job would have been special, but the fact that it’s Wildwood Catholic makes the opportunity even more attractive.

“There’s no better place for me to be,” Raffa said. “I grew up there. It made me who I am.”

Anthony Raffa mugshot for B1 for Wednesday, Sept. 1

Raffa

 Mike McGarry
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags

