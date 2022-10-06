Angelina Catania's 'incredible' performance leads Hammonton past No. 7 Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The Hammonton High School field hockey team did something Thursday that no other Cape-Atlantic League team had accomplished this fall.

Behind solid defense and the standout performance of goaltender Angelina Catania, the Blue Devils defeated Ocean City 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

The Red Raiders (6-2-1), ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, entered the game undefeated against CAL opponents, only losing to West Essex on Sept. 10. The Blue Devils improved to 7-2.

"We really wanted this win and I think we really worked hard and deserved this win," the 16-year-old Catania said.

Catania made 16 saves against a relentless Ocean City attack. The Red Raiders outshot the Blue Devils 17-4 and had 15 penalty corners. The opportunities were there for Ocean City, but Catania denied them each time with some impressive saves.

Ocean City defeated Hammonton 3-1 on Sept. 20

"The first time we played them, my nerves got the best of me and I didn't play my best," Catania said. "I was really focused on coming out here, playing my heart out and leaving everything out on the field.

"I did the best I could. I am really happy."

Hammonton coach Kristen Silvesti called Catania's performance "the best game I've ever seen her play in her career." Silvesti has coached some of the players on the team in middle school and watched them compete for six or seven years, including Catania.

"She played incredible," Silvesti said. "It was a privilege to watch her play like that."

Kiley Kozlowski scored off an assist from Brianna Gazzara in the final seconds of the first quarter to give Hammonton the early lead. Scoring that early set the tone for the rest of the game, Catania said.

"If it took us to the second or third quarter to score, I think we would have been a little slow," the Hammonton resident added. "Getting that first one in kept us going."

Ocean City outshot Hammonton 5-4 in the first half and earned 12 penalty corners. The Red Raiders were dominant all over the field, especially on the defensive end as they held Hammonton to no shots in the second half.

Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke called the result frustrating because the Red Raiders had multiple chances, including late in the game. With 1 minute, 11 seconds left, Ocean City put a shot on net that Catania stopped. The team earned a corner with 38 seconds remaining.

Hammonton just had two corners as Ocean City played a disciplined game.

"Statistically, we kind of dominated the game," Burke said. "Unfortunately, we didn't score. We didn't dominate where it mattered, on the scoreboard. But Hammonton played a good game. They are tough. They play very direct."

Burke gathered her team after the game, and they all sat in a circle on the field. There were a few messages discussed, but the one was possibly seeing the Blue Devils again. The two teams compete in enrollment Group III and could see each other in the sectional playoffs.

Taryn Dolka made four saves for the Red Raiders.

"They will come up again and we will make some adjustments and go from there," Burke said. "We didn't make the adjustments as quickly as we would have liked (Thursday), but it's a learning experience. It's game nine of the season, and hopefully we can play 20-something."

This win was important for the Blue Devils as their record against CAL American opponents is now 5-1, while the Red Raiders is 6-1. While not mathematically clinching the division, the win could be beneficial as there are only a few weeks left in the regular-season.

The mindset coming in was showing other teams "we are a force to be reckoned with and we aren't going to roll over," Silvesti said. The coach and Catania also praised the Blue Devils' defenders.

"This is big," Silvesti said. "We knew coming in we would have to win this to (at least) tie the division, potentially. (Her players) wanted it after that first game. They were ready."