Andrew DiPasquale new Holy Spirit head football coach; A.J. Russo staying on coaching staff

Holy Spirit High School has a new football coach.

But the more things change, the more they remain the same.

The school announced that longtime assistant and 2011 Spirit graduate Andrew DiPasquale is the Spartans' new head coach.

DiPasquale met with the team Friday morning.

“It’s a giant mix of emotions,” DiPasquale said. “I love coaching here. It kind of leaves you speechless. It didn’t really hit me until this morning. Been in conversation for awhile, and this morning when I woke up I was like, ‘This is real.’ ”

DiPasquale takes over for A.J. Russo, who will remain with the program as an assistant. Top assistant and former head coach Charlie Roman also will remain with the program.

“This is our best way to keep our staff together and keep consistency through the program. Everyone is staying,” Spartans athletic director Steve Normane said. “Andrew is going to be wonderful. The kids love him. We couldn’t be more excited."

Spirit has long had a model of promoting from within when it comes to head football coaches.

“Andrew is a smart football guy," Normane said. "He’s very organized. He’s a professional coach who has his finger on the pulse of Holy Spirit football. He’s an extension of what our football program is all about. He’s going to do great things here.”

DiPasquale, 29, has been an assistant since 2015, coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers. DiPasquale played wide receiver for the Spirit teams that won state titles in 2007 and 2010. He currently teaches seventh/eighth grade mathematics at Emma C. Attales School in Absecon.

“This school (Holy Spirit) is so special,” DiPasquale said. "t’s hard to explain unless you go here. You’re with people every day who truly love being here. They love coming to work every day. It’s nice to surround yourself with those people, and it just becomes contagious. You love coming here on Fridays for games. You love going to the other sports.”

Holy Spirit is one of the state’s premier parochial football programs. Russo led the Spartans to a 50-26 record in his seven seasons as head coach, including 5-6 in 2021. Spirit won the 2019 state Non-Public II title and was recognized as South Jersey’s No. 1 team during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Russo, 59, stepped down as head coach to spend more time with his family. He survived a bout with colon and bladder cancer in 2018. His daughter, Erin, lives in Florida and is getting married. His son, A.J., lives in Pennsylvania.

“The cancer made me realize how short life can be,” Russo said. “As a head football coach, I was spending 12 months, five days a week with these kids. They’re my extended family, and I loved every part of that. But at the same time, you kind of neglect your own family. To step down as head coach allows me to do what I love to do — coach. But it frees me up with time to not be 12 months a year, see my daughter, see my son, spend more time with family.”

DiPasquale played for the late Bill Walsh and Roman at Holy Spirit. DiPasquale said Walsh was a major reason he got into coaching. DiPasquale also emphasized that the staff is staying together.

“We all know our roles and responsibilities,” he said. “It’s not as much turnover as it sounds like. Titles change. We all know what we have to do. It’s not about us or the coaches. We want the kids to win.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.