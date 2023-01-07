Andrew Crawford gets triple-double as Camden Catholic beats EHT

ABSECON — Andrew Crawford made Seagull Classic history Saturday afternoon.

The senior guard had a triple-double — 12 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists — to lead the Camden Catholic High School boys basketball team to a 69-57 win over Egg Harbor Township at Holy Spirit. It is believed to be the first triple-double since the Seagull Classic resumed in 2018.

“I don’t really care about the stats,” Crawford said. “I care about the win more. Just trying to win every game. That's the goal, zero points or 100 points.”

D.J. Germann scored a game-high 32 for EHT.

The Seagull was one of the region’s top high events in the 1970s and 1980s before it faded from the scene. The South Jersey Basketball Summitt Organization restarted the event five years ago.

This year’s Classic features several of the state’s top teams. EHT (8-2) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Camden Catholic (7-1) is No. 5.

“I like the showcase games,” Crawford said with a laugh. ‘You always get a free T-shirt out of it. We get to show our talent down the shore.”

The Irish dominated from the start. They led by 27 with 4 minutes, 25 seconds left in the contest.

Camden Catholic built its lead behind the outside shooting of Tobe Nwobu, who sank 3 of 4 shots from beyond the arc in the first half and finished the game with 17 points. Luke Kennevan scored 21 and grabbed 11 rebounds. The victory over EHT, a Group IV school, gave Camden Catholic’s Non-Public A seeding prospects a boost.

“I thought our kids played unselfishly,” said Camden Catholic coach Matt Crawford, who is Andrew’s father. “It’s always nice to see where we stack up against teams we don’t see that often.”

For the 6-foot Crawford, the toughest part of the triple-double was probably the 10 rebounds.

“You just got to get your body on someone and box them out,” Crawford said. “That’s the most important thing.”

For EHT, the game was a painful lesson. Germann was one of the few bright spots. He made 14 of 25 shots and scored on a variety of drives to the basket.

“We have to go to practice, work harder, execute better,” Germann said. “Early on we missed a lot of open shots, played bad defense. It’s definitely a wake-up call for the next couple of games.”