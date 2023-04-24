Vineland High School's Benedetto Andreoli pitched a one-hitter Monday as the ninth-ranked Fighting Clan baseball team beat visiting Hammonton 2-1.

Andreoli went seven innings, struck out three and walked one.

Vineland is No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Yenuelle Rodriguez went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Vineland (9-3), and Anthony Rakotz was 1 for 3 and scored twice. Donny Gomez, David Ortiz and Mario Toro each went 1 for 3.

For Hammonton (5-6), Matt McAleer was 1 for 3 with a run and Landon Haines had an RBI. Blue Devils pitcher Frank Sacco went the distance and gave up six hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

No. 8 Egg Harbor Township 2, Mainland Regional 0: The host Eagles (8-4) scored a run in each of the first two innings. EHT pitcher Cam Flukey scattered three hits in six innings and struck out 11. Jay Salsbery gave up no hits in the seventh to earn the save. Jake Cagna went 1 for 3 with an RBI double and Jackson Conroy was 2 for 2. Flukey and Joey Velardi were each 1 for 3. For Mainland (4-6), Jake Lodgek worked six innings, gave up four hits, struck out four and walked three. Joe Sheeran, Brady Blum and Nick Wagner had hits for the Mustangs.

Holy Spirit 6, Absegami 4: The host Spartans scored three runs in the first inning to lead 3-2 and they upped it to 5-2 with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Bernie Hargadon was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Holy Spirit (5-6) and Luca Bruno went 1 for 2 with three RBIs. For The Braves (8-3), Aiden Zeck had a double and an RBI.