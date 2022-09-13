Andreas LaRosa's late goal lifts No. 4 St. Augustine past No. 11 EHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Andreas LaRosa never complains.

The St. Augustine Prep soccer player did not get on the field in the team’s first two games last week, but he does not worry about playing time. On Tuesday, LaRosa did not start, but he played and made the most of the opportunity.

In a defensive battle, LaRosa scored off a header in the 75th minute to lead the Hermits to a 1-0 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

The Hermits (3-0) are No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles (1-1) are No. 11.

“It was definitely important for us to dig deep,” LaRosa said. “We have a great starting 11, but I think what really showed out (Tuesday) was the guys on the bench. We have guys off the bench who are ready to come with energy.”

After the first two games, St. Augustine coach Jake Heaton spoke with LaRosa about playing time. The senior told his coach that he is willing to do whatever the team needs and just wants to be a good teammate, Heaton said.

LaRosa and Heaton each noted the team chemistry is special.

“The kid was true to his word,” Heaton said. “I’m so proud of him. I’m so proud of my guys. We are such a tight group this year, more so than we had in the past. We are seeing the benefit of that. They play for each other.”

In the 75th minute, Christian Torpey was awarded a free kick (or a restart kick) from about 35 yards outs. He made a perfect kick to where his teammates were, and LaRosa was able to get his head on the ball, sailing it toward the corner of the net.

The 17-year-old called the moment magical.

“All the work you put in all summer and preseason, it pays off,” said LaRosa, who was on the team last season when EHT defeated the Hermits in the CAL Tournament semifinals.

“The guys who keep their heads down and grind, they will be rewarded for it,” he added.

Each team had eight shots — four in each half.

Each defense was kicking shots away or blocking others. Mason Taylor made six saves for the Hermits. Brett Barnes made five for EHT.

For St. Augustine, the defense starts with Taylor, who already has made some nice saves this season, Heaton said. Heaton said Robert Holland, Sal Coppola and Jack Lamborne have also been key contributors, Heaton added.

“They take pride in defending and aggressively go after the ball,” Heaton said. “They are happy to do the dirty work a lot of other kids do not want to do. It’s just awesome.”

For the Eagles, defenders Lucas Lainez, Mason Somers and John Molina were all over the field. Other defenders came off the bench and also played great.

“We know (the Hermits) are a good team,” EHT coach Pete Lambert said. “We thought we had a good game plan. We knew it would be a battle. It was a big rivalry game. We knew what we were up against. I thought we played really well. It’s unfortunate to give up a late goal like that, for sure. Our defense played great. … At the end of the day, two good teams battled out here.”

EHT senior Nate Biersbach had a great shot on net in the first half, but it was saved.

“It was our second game (this season), and we have a lot more ahead of us, so we will build off this,” Lambert said. “It hurts for sure, but we will be better for it. We will see them again (Sept. 30). It was a great game to get in early in the season to get better from it. We will learn from it. A loss on Sept. 13 should not dictate what we have left.”

St. Augustine is missing about five injured starters who typically play 60 to 70 minutes, Heaton said. Also, the Hermits are in the midst of playing 20 games in 32 days, which is “insane,” the coach said.

So, the mindset Tuesday was to utilize the bench players as much as possible, which is the reason Heaton called this win bigger than the one over Delran on Saturday. Delran is the top-ranked team in the Elite 11.

“Our bench has given us so much heart this year,” Heaton said. “The fact they not only got on the field, but got us the winner and the success we needed is just awesome. I’m really happy for my guys who aren’t starters right now.”