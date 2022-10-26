Andi Helphenstine's penalty stroke goal leads Ocean City to the CAL finals over St. Joseph

OCEAN CITY — Andi Helphenstine was given the opportunity Wednesday.

With 6 minutes, 26 seconds left in the third quarter, the senior earned a penalty stroke and stepped to the line on a mission to extend the Ocean City High School field hockey team's one-goal lead.

"Those are always nerve-racking," Helphenstine said of penalty strokes. "You never know."

Helphenstine made a perfect shot and scored to lead fourth-seeded Ocean City to an intense 3-2 victory over top-seeded and previously unbeaten St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal game at Carey Stadium. She also had an assist in the game.

"It was very important," Red Raiders coach Kelsey Burke said of Helphenstine's goal, which gave Ocean City a 3-1 lead. "Awesome job by our whole team, kind of scrapping there to draw the stroke, and well done by Andi to step on the line and confidently score it."

The Red Raiders (11-3-2) are No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. The Wildcats (14-1-2) are ranked sixth.

Ocean City will play the winner of second-seeded Our Lady of Mercy Academy and third-seeded Hammonton in the finals Friday. The Blue Devils (12-2-2) are the only CAL team to defeat Ocean City this fall.

The Ocean City-St. Joseph game was supposed to be played at the Boyer Avenue Recreational Field in Hammonton, but the field was still too wet from recent rainfall. It was played before the Ocean City girls soccer team's first-round state playoff game.

"That was exciting," Helphenstine said of her goal. "It was a lot of momentum. That was a big moment in the game. Without that, it could've been a tie game. We could've gone to overtime."

With about 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Wildcats gained possession, and sophomore Sophia Kenelia drove down the field, found an opening and took a shot.

She scored with 6.2 seconds left to cap the scoring.

"I thought we came out pretty well," Burke said. "We said as a team that we kind of gradually built up throughout the first half. And then the third quarter, we felt pretty good about it until that last minute lapse where they scored. So, (we) just talked about having the discipline to stay engaged for a full 60 minutes so we can eliminate those short-time goals."

The game was scoreless after the first quarter, but the Red Raiders outshot the Wildcats 3-1. Both teams played strong defense to start the game, but Ocean City picked up the intensity on offense in the second quarter.

Sophomore Ella Jefferson scored early in the second to give Ocean City a 1-0 lead. About six minutes later, senior Brooke Hanley scored off an assist from Helphenstine to extend the lead to 2-0.

Ocean City had five shots in the second compared to two for St. Joseph.

The Wildcats started the third strong, drawing two penalty corners early and were taking shots. Eventually, Jalia Cooper, a junior, scored off an assist from Emmah Devlin to cut the deficit to 2-1. Two minutes later, Helphenstine scored to rebuild a two-goal lead.

"They did (come out strong in the third)," Helphenstine said. "I think both teams had strong third quarters, but they had more goals to show for it. They had high energy. It was a good third and fourth quarter. It took a lot of work out of both teams."

St. Joseph's Bella Davis made 14 saves. Taryn Dolka made eight saves for Ocean City. The Red Raiders drew eight corner penalties. The Wildcats drew seven, including two with under a minute left in regulation.

St. Joseph, which had entered the game only allowing five goals all season, attacked in those moments and got a shot off but could not tie the game.

"They were a competitive team," Burke said. "Tough and gritty. We knew that coming in. They played hard. It was a good contest for 60 minutes."

Added Helphenstine, "It was big coming out with a win."

Hammonton defeated Ocean City 1-0 on Oct. 6. The Blue Devils scored in the first quarter and played great defense for 60 minutes to prevent the Red Raiders from scoring.

Ocean City won the first meeting 3-1 on Sept. 20. O.C. did not face OLMA this season.

"We just have to focus on ourselves and what we can do to improve game-by-game," Burke said. "We try not to focus too much on our opponents and make sure we are taking care of us. So, that is our mindset."

"After that loss, I think we will be hungry for revenge," Helphenstine said.