Andi Helphenstine, defense shine in Ocean City's shutout win to open playoffs

OCEAN CITY — Andi Helphenstine and the rest of the Ocean City High School defense put together a phenomenal performance Thursday.

The senior was one of the anchors on a defensive unit that allowed just two shots en route to a 16-0 victory over 13th-seeded Hightstown in a South Jersey Group III first-round game at the Tennessee Avenue Sports Complex.

Helphenstine, Kate Cossaboon, Carly Hanin and Maddy Monteleone were just some of the standouts on defense under sunny skies and warm temperatures Thursday. Hightstown did not have a shot until early in the second half.

The fourth-seeded Red Raiders (15-3) host fifth-seeded Clearview Regional in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

“We play really well defensively, but I think our goalie (Presley Green) has a lot to do with that,” said Helphenstine, 16, of Ocean City. “She makes a lot of big saves and interceptions.”

Throughout the game, when Hightstown was trying to create some offense or scoring opportunities, Ocean City would force a turnover and give possession right back to the offense. Racheli Levy-Smith had three caused turnovers, Kelsea Cooke, Helphenstine and Hanin each had two. Green made four saves, including the 100th of her career.

Ocean City finished with 14 caused turnovers.

“We did not think it would be a shutout,” Helphenstine said. “This is playoffs, and anything can happen. We have no idea what the outcome is going to be. We had no common opponents with this team. So, we did not know what was going to happen.”

Hightstown is a good team and could have had a lot more shots, if it wasn’t for the solid defense. Ocean City coach Lesley Graham added the start of playoffs can be a little nerve wracking because her team may not have played a certain opponent before. Ocean City had to do some film study and scouting reports before Thursday.

“Not having any real idea what we are about to face makes my anxiety go through the roof,” Graham said, “but I am also very confident in our team, especially because, a lot of the time, it’s easier to write about or report on the great offensive stars, but our defense has played great this entire season.”

On Tuesday, the Red Raiders captured the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title. Ocean City finished undefeated against conference opponents and won the American Division title. During the regular season (not counting the recent two-game tournament), the Red Raiders only allowed 30 goals against CAL opponents, Graham said.

“I’m really proud,” the coach said. “They play really well together and are aggressive when they need to be. They are smart and composed when they need to be and, obviously, Presley in the cage back there, it shows we were able to limit their offensive opportunities.”

The Ocean City was just as impressive on offense Thursday.

Delainey Sutley and Madi Wenner each scored three goals. Levy-Smith added two goals and two assists. Brynn Culmone scored twice and had an assist. Olivia Vanesko added four assists. Ally Leeds scored twice. Giovanna Barbato, Grace McAfee, Becca Long and Bre Fabi each scored once.

Sutley led with four draw controls, Levy-Smith, Cooke and Fabi each added two.

The Red Raiders led 9-0 at halftime, but it could have been a larger lead. Ocean City hit the post four times, and Hightstown Shannon Houtenville made 11 first-half saves. In the beginning, the Red Raiders were having trouble shooting, Leeds said.

“But once we figured it out and we got on a roll, we turned it up and did really well,” said Leeds, who praised her midfield for bringing the ball to attack very smoothly. “Whether it’s a fast break or slow break, we got it in by the second half. Our shots were not on and we didn’t have a lot of energy in the first half. The second half, we knew we had to turn it up and prep for future games.”

Ocean City defeated Clearview 13-5 on April 20.

But, coaches and players understand the rematch Tuesday may not have the same outcome and needs to create a new game plan for the Pioneers (12-6).

“It doesn’t mean anything. It’s a whole different season,” Graham said. “We call (the playoffs) second season. It’s win or go home, and you have to prepare for that.”

Leeds and Helphenstine agreed.

“We need to put our best game on,” said Leeds, 18, of Margate.

Added Helphenstine, “We are going to work hard and hope this momentum carries us.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

