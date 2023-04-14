Alyson Sojak scored seven goals to lead the Barnegat High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-6 victory over Toms River East in a Shore Conference interdivision game Friday.
Sojak added four ground balls, four draw controls and an assist. Calli Dunn scored four and had three assists for the Bengals (5-1), who are No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Hailee Lutz had two goals and two assists. Samantha Manco and Savia Singh each scored once and had an assist. Emilia Ercolino and Lizzie Medina each scored once.
Grace Crowley and Meg Donovan each scored twice for Toms River East (1-3).
