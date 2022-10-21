Allen Packard's late TD leads Atlantic City over Oakcrest 26-21

MAYS LANDING — Allen Packard saw the opening at the line of scrimmage.

“It was a very big gap,” he said with a smile.

With 1 minute left, Packard rushed for a 20-yard score to lead the Atlantic City High School football team to a 26-21 victory over Oakcrest in a West Jersey Football League United Division game Friday.

Atlantic City (6-1) trailed 13-6 at halftime and 21-20 with 3 minutes, 47 seconds remaining. The Falcons fell to 6-3.

“I was just thinking that I had to score the touchdown or we might lose,” said Packard, 18, of Atlantic City.

Friday was Atlantic City’s fourth straight victory.

“It feels good,” Packard said. “Those playoffs are coming.”

After the third quarter, Oakcrest trailed 20-13. About midway through the fourth, the Falcons defense had just made a crucial stop on third down near midfield. Zahir Davis, who made some important tackles, had made a sack to force a punt.

On the ensuing drive, the Falcons’ Zicri Forest scored a touchdown on a pitch play, and Aldrich Doe rushed up the middle for the two-point conversion to give their team a 21-20 lead with 3:47 left.

“Football is fun,” Atlantic City coach Keenan Wright said. “That’s why you coach. That’s why you get into it. You want to play games like this. It’s a crosstown rival, so to speak. The kids know each other. They have been playing since youth (ball). I knew this was going to be a game, regardless of what the records are.”

Atlantic City converted two fourth downs on its game-winning drive — both were passes from Joe Lyons to Ky Gilliam. One was a 43-yard connection, the other was a 7-yard gain. The next two plays were incomplete passes.

“Odds weren’t in our favor, but we have some ballers on this team,” Wright said. “They stepped up to the plate.”

Packard then scored the go-ahead TD.

“We were going to call his number at some point. We were going to get him going,” Wright said. “They did a great job up front. They were controlling the line of scrimmage early on when we couldn’t get our run game going. But (his players) pulled through. They were tough. They showed resilience, and I am really proud of them.”

Oakcrest received the second-half kickoff and went down to the Vikings’ 29. But Atlantic City’s Sah'nye Degraffenreidt intercepted a pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 14-13 lead.

Atlantic City’s defense forced a punt, and Lyons hit Degraffenreidt for an 85-yard catch-and-run TD to extend the lead to 20-13.

“At the end of the day, to turn the tide, we have to go through No. 2,” Wright said about Degraffenreidt. “I never seen a player like that before.”

Atlantic City’s defense allowed just eight points in the second half and created some problems up front for Oakcrest.

“Defense played great,” Packard said. “I’m proud of them. Might have given up more points that they wanted, but they got the job done."

The Oakcrest defense forced a three-and-out to start the game. After receiving the punt, the Falcons were moving the ball well before they fumbled a snap and Atlantic City’s DeAndre Rooks recovered. The Vikings marched down to the Falcons’ 11-yard-line before turning it over on downs.

On the ensuing drive, Jaleel Williams rushed for 86 yards on four carries, but Oakcrest again fumbled and Atlantic City recovered. But the Falcons’ Samil Miller quickly intercepted a pass to give his team possession right back. Williams then rushed for a 5-yard touchdown, giving Oakcrest a 7-0 lead.

The Falcons’ Aldrich Doe intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive, and that turnover led to a Williams’ 1-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 13-0.

Williams, a freshman, rushed for a game-high 146 yards.

“It might not have been what we wanted at first, but we got there,” said Packard, who had 52 rushing yards and had some carries for negative yards. “I mean it wasn’t too much of a good game for me, but I just gotta keep putting the work in and the outcome will be different.”

Atlantic City put together a nine-play, 62-yard scoring drive to cut its deficit to 13-6. Rooks rushed for a 4-yard TD. On that drive, Lyons had a 10-yard and 14–yard pass to Packard. On the next drive, Packard intercepted a pass near midfield with about two minutes remaining in the first half.

Atlantic City made it to the Falcons’ 11, but after a few negative plays the Vikings turned it over on downs and Oakcrest led 13-6 at halftime.

“It's kind of an outside chance that we get a home playoff game, but I think at this point it really doesn’t matter,” Wright said. “Our kids just wanna play. I’m excited about that.”