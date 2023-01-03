All-session tickets go on sale Friday for state wrestling championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

All-session tickets for the state high school boys wrestling championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City will go on sale at noon.

The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Wrestling Championships will be held from March 2-4, starting at 1 p.m. on a Thursday and ending with state championships on that Sunday.

All-session tickets cost $40 and will go on sale through Ticketmaster.com, the Boardwalk Hall Box Office, or by calling 609-348-7512.

Tickets for individual sessions cost $10 and will go on sale Monday, Jan. 31.

Group sales (from 10 to 50 tickets) for all sessions also will be available, though requested seating will not be guaranteed. A $4 service charge per ticket will be added to group sales purchases. Group tickets can be purchased by calling the number above or by emailing marketing@boardwalkhall.com.

Beginning March 2 and for the rest of the three-day event, tickets costing $2 will be available only at the Boardwalk Hall box office for people 65 or older, children 2-12 and students with a valid grade school or high school ID.

