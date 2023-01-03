 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-session tickets go on sale Friday for state wrestling championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Thousands of highs school wrestling fans have eight matches to follow at once during the second day of the 2022 state individual boys tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 4.

All-session tickets for the state high school boys wrestling championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City will go on sale at noon.

The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Wrestling Championships will be held from March 2-4, starting at 1 p.m. on a Thursday and ending with state championships on that Sunday.

All-session tickets cost $40 and will go on sale through Ticketmaster.com, the Boardwalk Hall Box Office, or by calling 609-348-7512.

Tickets for individual sessions cost $10 and will go on sale Monday, Jan. 31.

Single-session reserved tickets are $10 and will go on sale at noon on Monday, January 31.

Group sales (from 10 to 50 tickets) for all sessions also will be available, though requested seating will not be guaranteed. A $4 service charge per ticket will be added to group sales purchases. Group tickets can be purchased by calling the number above or by emailing marketing@boardwalkhall.com.

Beginning March 2 and for the rest of the three-day event, tickets costing $2 will be available only at the Boardwalk Hall box office for people 65 or older, children 2-12 and students with a valid grade school or high school ID. 

