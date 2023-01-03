All-session tickets go on sale Friday for state wrestling championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Press staff reports
All-session tickets for the state high school boys wrestling championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City will go on sale at noon.
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Wrestling Championships will be held from March 2-4, starting at 1 p.m. on a Thursday and ending with state championships on that Sunday.
All-session tickets cost $40 and will go on sale through
Ticketmaster.com, the Boardwalk Hall Box Office, or by calling 609-348-7512.
Tickets for individual sessions cost $10 and will go on sale Monday, Jan. 31.
Single-session reserved tickets are $10 and will go on sale at noon on Monday, January 31.
Group sales (from 10 to 50 tickets) for all sessions also will be available, though requested seating will not be guaranteed. A $4 service charge per ticket will be added to group sales purchases. Group tickets can be purchased by calling the number above or by emailing
marketing@boardwalkhall.com.
Beginning March 2 and for the rest of the three-day event, tickets costing $2 will be available only at the Boardwalk Hall box office for people 65 or older, children 2-12 and students with a valid grade school or high school ID.
Dennis Virelli St. Augustine battle against Tyson Derenberger Delsea during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Dennis Virelli St. Augustine battle against Tyson Derenberger Delsea during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Dennis Virelli St. Augustine battle against Tyson Derenberger Delsea during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Dennis Virelli St. Augustine battle against Tyson Derenberger Delsea during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Sean Cowan Absegami battle against Devon Turner Dumont during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Absegami's Sean Cowan, bottom, wrestles Dumont's Devon Turner on Thursday at Boardwalk Hall. Cowan is still alive for a state title at 157 pounds.
Sean Cowan Absegami battle against Devon Turner Dumont during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Charley Cossaboone Ocean City battle against Nick Acque Howell during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Charley Cossaboone Ocean City battle against Nick Acque Howell during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Charley Cossaboone Ocean City battle against Nick Acque Howell during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Charley Cossaboone Ocean City battle against Nick Acque Howell during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Jake Slotnick St. Augustine, battle against Jason Smith Boonton during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Jake Slotnick St. Augustine, battle against Jason Smith Boonton during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Jake Slotnick St. Augustine, battle against Jason Smith Boonton during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday arch 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cole Velardi Southern Regional battle against Ryan Smith Brick Memorial during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cole Velardi Southern Regional battle against Ryan Smith Brick Memorial during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Cole Velardi Southern Regional battle against Ryan Smith Brick Memorial during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Holy Spirit’s KJ Sherman, top, battles Anthony Profaci of Monroe at the state individual wrestling tournament on Thursday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Ken Sherman Holy Spirit battle against Anthony Profaci - Monroe during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ken Sherman Holy Spirit battle against Anthony Profaci - Monroe during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Richie Grungo St. Augustine battle against Gustavo Alarcon Don Bosco Prep during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Richie Grungo St. Augustine battle against Gustavo Alarcon Don Bosco Prep during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Southern Regional’s Matt Henrich battles North Hunterdon’s Daniel DeLusant during the state individual tournament in Atlantic City in March.
Matt Henrich Southern Regional battle against Daniel DeLusant North Hunterdon during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Richie Grungo St. Augustine battle against Gustavo Alarcon Don Bosco Prep during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hayden Hochstrasser Southern Regional battle against Jamar Dixon Jr. Delsea during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hunter Horsey Oakcrest battle against Isiah Shafer Paul Vi, during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hunter Horsey Oakcrest battle against Isiah Shafer Paul Vi, during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hunter Horsey Oakcrest battle against Isiah Shafer Paul VI, during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hayden Hochstrasser Southern Regional battle against Jamar Dixon Jr. Delsea during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Hayden Hochstrasser Southern Regional battle against Jamar Dixon Jr. Delsea during New Jersey State wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
New Jersey State wrestling tournament return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
New Jersey State wrestling tournament return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
New Jersey State wrestling tournament return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Fans cheer on wrestlers from the stands. The hall can fit about 10,500 people for the tournament.
New Jersey State wrestling tournament return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
New Jersey State wrestling tournament return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
New Jersey State wrestling tournament return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The state individual wrestling tournament is back at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall this weekend after being held the previous year in North Jersey.
New Jersey State wrestling tournament return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
New Jersey State wrestling tournament return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Thursday March 3, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
