All-local District 32 sends 42 to Region 8 tournament

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Hunter Horsey celebrated his 18th birthday in style Saturday.

The Oakcrest High School senior wrestler won the 132-pound title at the District 32 tournament at Absegami. It was his first district title after having lost in the finals as a freshman and sophomore. It was also his 100th career victory.

The top three in each weight class advance to the Region 8 tournament Friday and Saturday at Egg Harbor Township. The tournament featured 10 local teams, so all 42 wrestlers who earned medals were from Atlantic, Cape May or southern Ocean counties.

“It’s an awesome day,” said Horsey, who added that his coaches told him before the season that districts could be where he reached the milestone if he worked hard enough.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better day. I’m just happy to be here. It’s great. It’s the best way it could have turned out. Senior year, it’s exciting.”

St. Augustine Prep’s Alex Marshall (190), Kaden Naame (113), D’Amani Almodovar (126), Richie Grungo (144) Jake Slotnick (150), Lower senior Marcus Hebron (215), Pinelands Regional senior Mateo Mena (285), Mainland Regional freshman Andrew Siteman (106), EHT junior Sean Dever (120), Oakcrest senior Jurdain Hendricks (138), Absegami juniors George Rhodes (175) and Sean Cowan (157) and Lower Cape May Regional junior Brock Zurawski (165) all won district titles.

Finishing second were Lower senior Brody Saltzman (190) and freshman Eric Coombs (106), St. Augustine’s Jackson Slotnick (120), Trey McLeer (175), Dennis Virelli (165), and Asher Jenkins (215), Ocean City seniors Aiden Fisher (285) and Charley Cossaboone (157) Mainland freshman Noah Fontana (113), Oakcrest senior Hogan Horsey (126), Absegami’s Julian Rivera (150), Bhavya Rama (132) and Frank Gargione (138) and EHT junior Nicholas Faldetta (144). Hogan Horsey is Hunter’s twin.

Local wrestlers who finished third and thus qualified for the Region 8 tournament: EHT’s Peter Steed (106) and Vincent Faldetta (138), Pinelands Regional’s Josiah Hart (120), Mason Livio (126) and Gavin Wagner (165), Absegami’s Brayden Wright (144) and Nadhim Drinkard (215), Lower seniors Nathan Stewart (150) and Braydon Castillo (175), St. Augustine’s Tristian McLeer (157) and Brady Small (215), Ocean City seniors Liam Cupit (132) and Sam Williams (190) and Barnegat senior Jorge Ramos (113).

Eleven Hermits and nine Braves placed among the top three in one of the 14 weight classes.

Siteman, a freshman, has been wrestling for the past decade, so he was ready when he entered the tournament as the top seed. The 14-year-old said he wanted to represent Mainland, and he did that with a decision in the semifinals and a pin to win the title. Siteman improved to 28-4.

“It feels good,” Siteman said. “I was a little nervous, but once I settled on the mat and got my stance, all the nerves went away. I just focused to wrestle. Being the top seed, you’re expected to win. I did that.”

Cowan (28-5) placed third at districts as a freshman. There were no district tournaments in 2021 due to the pandemic, so the junior was determined to make a statement Saturday. And he did so by winning pinning Ocean City standout Cossaboone in their final.

“It felt amazing,” Cowan said. “I knew I was ready. I knew it was my title, and I went out there and got it. It felt great. So much pressure is lifted. Pressure was definitely there with fans, people, lights, but I love it.”

Dever also won a district title as a freshman in 2019-20. On Saturday, the junior pinned his opponent in the quarterfinals, then had two straight pins to win his second straight championship.

Deveer had to fight hard on the finals against St. Augustine freshman Jackson Slotnick, who has been having a great season. Dever is 31-1 on the season.

“I am super excited to have districts this year,” Dever said. “I feel we missed out on a lot of good matches last year. But we had it this year, and got the win. Obviously, I’m happy I won, but the job isn’t finished. Still have to go on to regions and states (and) finish the job.”

There were some really competitive battles in the third-place bouts.

St. Augustine sophomore Tristian McLeer earned two points with a takedown in the last seconds of the third period at 157. Lower’s Jadan Farrow led 1-0 for most of the match, but McLeer later tied the bout. It appeared as if overtime would be needed, but McLeer’s takedown happened in a blink of an eye.

EHT’s Vincent Faldetta earned an intense 2-0 decision at 138. Faldetta, a junior, hung on late and advanced to regions for the first time in his career. Absegami freshman Brayden Wright earned a 4-2 decision at 144.

St. Augustine senior Brady Small, who is a standout on the football field and is committed to play the sport for Army at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, never wrestled before taking it up this winter. He earned a late pin at 285 and is headed to the region tournament as a first-year wrestler.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.