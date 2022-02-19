 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING | DISTRICT 32 TOURNAMENT

All-local District 32 sends 42 to Region 8 tournament

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Hunter Horsey celebrated his 18th birthday in style Saturday.

The Oakcrest High School senior wrestler won the 132-pound title at the District 32 tournament at Absegami. It was his first district title after having lost in the finals as a freshman and sophomore. It was also his 100th career victory.

The top three in each weight class advance to the Region 8 tournament Friday and Saturday at Egg Harbor Township. The tournament featured 10 local teams, so all 42 wrestlers who earned medals were from Atlantic, Cape May or southern Ocean counties.

“It’s an awesome day,” said Horsey, who added that his coaches told him before the season that districts could be where he reached the milestone if he worked hard enough.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better day. I’m just happy to be here. It’s great. It’s the best way it could have turned out. Senior year, it’s exciting.”

St. Augustine Prep’s Alex Marshall (190), Kaden Naame (113), D’Amani Almodovar (126), Richie Grungo (144) Jake Slotnick (150), Lower senior Marcus Hebron (215), Pinelands Regional senior Mateo Mena (285), Mainland Regional freshman Andrew Siteman (106), EHT junior Sean Dever (120), Oakcrest senior Jurdain Hendricks (138), Absegami juniors George Rhodes (175) and Sean Cowan (157) and Lower Cape May Regional junior Brock Zurawski (165) all won district titles.

Finishing second were Lower senior Brody Saltzman (190) and freshman Eric Coombs (106), St. Augustine’s Jackson Slotnick (120), Trey McLeer (175), Dennis Virelli (165), and Asher Jenkins (215), Ocean City seniors Aiden Fisher (285) and Charley Cossaboone (157) Mainland freshman Noah Fontana (113), Oakcrest senior Hogan Horsey (126), Absegami’s Julian Rivera (150), Bhavya Rama (132) and Frank Gargione (138) and EHT junior Nicholas Faldetta (144). Hogan Horsey is Hunter’s twin.

Local wrestlers who finished third and thus qualified for the Region 8 tournament: EHT’s Peter Steed (106) and Vincent Faldetta (138), Pinelands Regional’s Josiah Hart (120), Mason Livio (126) and Gavin Wagner (165), Absegami’s Brayden Wright (144) and Nadhim Drinkard (215), Lower seniors Nathan Stewart (150) and Braydon Castillo (175), St. Augustine’s Tristian McLeer (157) and Brady Small (215), Ocean City seniors Liam Cupit (132) and Sam Williams (190) and Barnegat senior Jorge Ramos (113).

Eleven Hermits and nine Braves placed among the top three in one of the 14 weight classes.

Siteman, a freshman, has been wrestling for the past decade, so he was ready when he entered the tournament as the top seed. The 14-year-old said he wanted to represent Mainland, and he did that with a decision in the semifinals and a pin to win the title. Siteman improved to 28-4.

“It feels good,” Siteman said. “I was a little nervous, but once I settled on the mat and got my stance, all the nerves went away. I just focused to wrestle. Being the top seed, you’re expected to win. I did that.”

Cowan (28-5) placed third at districts as a freshman. There were no district tournaments in 2021 due to the pandemic, so the junior was determined to make a statement Saturday. And he did so by winning pinning Ocean City standout Cossaboone in their final.

“It felt amazing,” Cowan said. “I knew I was ready. I knew it was my title, and I went out there and got it. It felt great. So much pressure is lifted. Pressure was definitely there with fans, people, lights, but I love it.”

Dever also won a district title as a freshman in 2019-20. On Saturday, the junior pinned his opponent in the quarterfinals, then had two straight pins to win his second straight championship.

Deveer had to fight hard on the finals against St. Augustine freshman Jackson Slotnick, who has been having a great season. Dever is 31-1 on the season.

“I am super excited to have districts this year,” Dever said. “I feel we missed out on a lot of good matches last year. But we had it this year, and got the win. Obviously, I’m happy I won, but the job isn’t finished. Still have to go on to regions and states (and) finish the job.”

There were some really competitive battles in the third-place bouts.

St. Augustine sophomore Tristian McLeer earned two points with a takedown in the last seconds of the third period at 157. Lower’s Jadan Farrow led 1-0 for most of the match, but McLeer later tied the bout. It appeared as if overtime would be needed, but McLeer’s takedown happened in a blink of an eye.

EHT’s Vincent Faldetta earned an intense 2-0 decision at 138. Faldetta, a junior, hung on late and advanced to regions for the first time in his career. Absegami freshman Brayden Wright earned a 4-2 decision at 144.

St. Augustine senior Brady Small, who is a standout on the football field and is committed to play the sport for Army at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, never wrestled before taking it up this winter. He earned a late pin at 285 and is headed to the region tournament as a first-year wrestler.

Hunter Horsey headshot

Hunter Horsey (both names needed)
Andrew Siteman headshot

Mainland freshman Andrew Siteman

Sean Cowan headshot

COWAN 

Absegami H.S. wrestler Sean Cowan 

Sean Dever headshot

Dever

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Results

First-place bouts

106 pounds 

Andrew Siteman, Mainland p. Eric Coombs, Lower (1:54)

113 pounds

Kaden Naame, St. Augustine tf. Noah Fontana, Mainland (23-8, 5:36)

120 pounds

Sean Dever, EHT d. Jackson Slotnick, St. Augustine (6-0)

126 pounds

D'Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine d. Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest (7-4)

132 pounds

Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest p. Bhavya Rama, Absegami (0:58)

138 pounds 

Jurdain Hendricks, Oakcrest d. Frank Gargione, Absegami (6-2).

144 pounds

Richie Grungo, St. Augustine p. Nicholas Faldetta, EHT (3:07)

150 pounds

Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine tf. Julian Rivera, Absegami (19-3, 4:39)

157 pounds

Sean Cowan Absegami p. Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City (3:45)

165 pounds

Brock Zurawski, Lower d. Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine (8-2)

175 pounds

George Rhodes, Absegami d. Trey McLeer, St. Augustine (4-1)

190 pounds

Alex Marshall, St. Augustine tf. Brody Saltzman, Lower (16-0, 3:22)

215 pounds

Marcus Hebron, Lower p. Asher Jenkins, St. Augustine (0:21)

285 pounds 

Mateo Mena, Pinelands p. Aiden Fisher, Ocean City (3:13)

Third-place bouts

106 pounds

Peter Steed, EHT d. Nick Gargione, Absegami (6-0)

113 pounds

Jorge Ramos, Barnegat p. Connor Barikian, Lower (1:55)

120 pounds

Josiah Hart, Pinelands d. Matthew Sterling, Absegami (7-1)

126 pounds

Mason Livio, Pinelands d.Tommy Grimley, Ocean City (9-2)

132 pounds

Liam Cupit, Ocean City p. Jake Greenberg, Pinelands (3:50)

138 pounds

Vincent Faldetta, EHT d. Cooper Lange, St. Augustine (2-0)

144 pounds

Brayden Wright, Absegami d. Ethan Rowley, Oakcrest (4-2)

150 pounds

Nathan Stewart, Lower md. Nick Sheridan, Pinelands (14-5)

157 pounds

Tristian McLeer, St. Augustine p. Jadan Farrow, Lower (3-1)

165 pounds

Gavin Wagner, Pinelands md. Gunnar Angier, Oakcrest (11-2)

175 pounds

Braydon Castillo, Lower p. Connor Pappas, Barnegat (0:38)

190 pounds

Sam Williams, Ocean City p. Robert Sheeler, Mainland (3:37)

215 pounds

Nadhim Drinkard, Absegami d. Anthony Aguanno, Pinelands (12-3)

285 pounds

Brady Small, St. Augustine p. Francisco Velazquez, Oakcrest (5:41)

