HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE THURSDAY

Alex Graffius scores 2, Spirit beats Middle: Late Thursday roundup

Alex Graffius scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Holy Spirit High School field hockey team to a 4-1 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday.

Aggie Forte and Kira Murray each scored once for the Spartans (5-3). Lauren Cella, Jorja Condurso and Riley Cautilli each added an assist. Piper Martin made 24 saves.

Mia Elisano scored off an assist from Maddy Scarpa for the Panthers (7-2-1). Hannah Hagan made seven saves.

Lower Cape May Reg. 1, Mainland Reg. 1 OT: Jessica Goodroe scored off an assist from Olivia Lewis for the Caper Tigers (1-3-2). Grace Bean scored for the Mustangs (4-5-1). Farley O'Brien made seven saves. Both goals were scored in the second quarter.

Barnegat 6, Brick Memorial 0: Alyson Sojak scored four and added an assist for the Bengals (8-2-1). Jayna Greenblatt had a goal and assist. Patience Mares had two assists. Camryn White scored once. Emalie Menegus made seven saves. Kylee McCauley-Kriegsman made eight for Brick Memorial (1-8-1).

Our Lady of Mercy 7, Bridgeton 0: Mina Lockhart had four assists and two goals for the undefeated Villagers (8-0). Isabella Elentrio scored twice and added an assist. Lauren King scored twice. Gabby Celli had one goal. The Bulldogs fell to 1-10.

Boys soccer

Middle Twp. 8, Cape May Tech 0: Steve Berrodin scored three for the undefeated Panthers (11-0), who are No. 5 in the Press Elite 11. Vincent Povio, Eddie Hirsch, Lucas Matthews, Landon Osmundsen and Jason Campbell each scored once. Michael Kosmin, Sam Casterline, Josiel Lopez, Jake Radzieta and Tommy Shagren each had an assist. Devon Bock made three saves.

Nick Boehm made 22 saves for Cape May Tech (3-7).

Girls soccer

Middle Twp. 6, Absegami 1: Olivia Sgrignioli scored twice and had an assist for the Panthers (8-2). Ciara DiMauro added four assists and a goal. McKenna Gregory, Eva DiMitrov and Gracie Repici each scored once. Angelina Lorenzo made six saves.

The Braves fell to 3-4.

Cherry Hill East 4, Cedar Creek 1: Elizabeth Sommeling scored twice for Cherry Hill East (5-6). Jenna McGovern had a goal and assist. Julia Maher scored once. Maddie Shultz made 14 saves. For the Pirates (8-2), Natalie Eifert scored off an assist from Corinne Morgan. Olivia Vanelli made 12 saves.

Middletown North 1, Southern Reg. 0: Jayme Malanda scored off an assist from Madison Marcotte for Middletown North (4-5-1). Maura Chawner and Victoria Scholz each made three saves. Leah Morrin made 10 for the Rams (1-9-1).

Point Pleasant Beach 5, Pinelands Reg. 0: Naima Shortridge scored three for Point Pleasant Beach (7-3). Gabby Kirchner and Shelby Brunotte each scored once. Morgan Highland made eight saves. The Bengals fell to 5-7.

Girls volleyball

No. 4 Pinelands Reg. 2, Central Reg. 0: The Wildcats (11-1) won by set scores of 25-13, 25-13. Molly Quigley-Sanborn finished with 16 assists and five service points. Olivia Benson added 12 digs, six kills, six service points and two aces. Eva Pollak had 10 digs, four service points and three aces. Jill Becker added eight service points, four digs and two aces. Madison Houseworth had six service points, five digs and three aces.

Cedar Creek 2, St. Joseph 0: The Pirates (6-7) won by set scores of 25-9, 25-9. Rilyn Petinga finished with 11 service points and four aces. Kileen McNeill added six kills, six service points, three blocks, two assists and two aces. Sofia Zahedivash had nine service points and six assists. Angela Cure added three aces. Francesca Pollara-Parsons had three kills.

The Wildcats fell to 0-10

Results

Girls tennis

South Jersey Group I first round

(4) Middle Twp. 5, (13) Palmyra 0

Singles: Maria Sakoulas d. Kiyomi Okazaki 6-0, 6-0; Brenna Bussinger d. Fiona Hennigan 6-0, 6-0; Serenity Carlos d. Gabriela Gilispie 2-6, 6-1 (10-6)

Doubles: Rylee McFadden-Fiona Gale d. Olivia Ottenbreit-Shea O'Connell 6-2, 6-1; Lily Zuzulock-Sophia Zhen d. Sidney Lim-Zaniya Clement 6-0, 6-0

Records: Middle 12-1; Palmyra 2-8

Note: The Panthers will host fifth-seeded Woodstown in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

South Jersey Group III first round

(3) Moorestown 5, (14) Hammonton 0

Singles: Alana Lee d. Gracie Kappauf 6-0, 6-0; Erica Zhang d. Natalie Sole 6-0, 6-0; Jane Ho d. Adrianna Palmore 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Priya Panganamamula-Isabella Moccia d. Laila Palmore-Mia Donio 6-2, 6-0; Eva Hinke-Emma Rabenou d. Amelia Schirmer-Samantha Irwin 6-0, 6-1

Records: Moorestown 9-3; Hammonton 1-11

Note: The Quakers will host sixth-seeded Absegami in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Regular season

No. 2 Mainland Reg. 4, No. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 1

Singles: Christina Htay M d. Jamie Theophall 6-3, 6-2; Lauren Theophall M d. Samantha Goldberg 3-6, 6-4, 10-6; Emma Savov M d. Elisa Liberi 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Marlee Campbell-Elizabeth Ong M d. Demi Lu-Belina Zhang 6-1, 6-0; Lily Turner-Ana Kilibarda M d. Lilly Munoz-Lily Ferriola 7-5, 6-1

Records: Mainland 11-0; EHT 11-2

Bridgeton 4, Pleasantville 1

Singles: Maria Shelton B d. Julia Ramirez 6-1, 3-6; Helen Robledo P d. Jocelyn Perez 6-4, 6-1; Ashley Martinez B d. Nancy Ceballos 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Juana West-Harmony Hughes B d. Nasiyada Atkinson-Ayanna Hubbard 6-2, 6-1; Jocelyn Zamora Sanchez-Sarai Torres B won by forfeit

Records: Bridgeton 3-7; Pleasantville 0-8

Manchester Twp. 5, Pinelands Reg. 0

Singles: Gabrielle Ashton d. Grace Klements 6-2, 6-1; Ella Rajcok won by forfeit; Madalynn O'Neill d. Kiera Kaszuba 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Alexis Cervenak-Nicole Collinson d. Maissa Acosta-Abigayl Howell 6-3, 7-5; Emily Johnson-Allison Gilbert d. Molly Cogar-Lillian Maleski 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 10-1

Records: Manchester 8-5; Pineland 3-11

Boys cross country

Wildwood 26, Oakcrest 29

1. Jorge Cruz-Valle W 17:44; 2. Cale Aiken O 19:01; 3. Brian Cunniff W 19:10; 4. Israel Kennedy O 19:20; 5. Ahmed Djellal WHS, 20:08; 6. Matt Walden O 21:36; 7. Alexis Huerta-Tapia W 21:52; 8. Thomas Pham O 22:19; 9. Hunter Oldfeld O 23:25; 10. Landon Taylor W 24:08; 11. Jacob Benowitz O 24:39

Middle Twp. 21, Cape May Tech 37

1. Thomas Hargest, MT 19:43; 2. Noe Munuera de Dios, MT 20:34; 3. Austin Jenkins, MT 21:10; 4. Evan Feliciano, CMT 21:28; 5. Brandon Markee, CMT 22:09; 6. Cole Oravits, CMT 22:17; 7. 7. Jeff Tzorfas, MT 22:40; 8. Dane Kennedy, MT 22:49; 9. Hunter Shoemaker, MT 23:19; 10. Collin Geiger, CMT 24:41.

Records: MT 2-3; CMT 1-2.

Atlantic City 22, Millville 37

1. Adonis Hernandez AC 17:13; 2. Muhammad Khan AC 17:51; 3. Arjun Patel M 18:05; 4. Jose Bravo M 18:46; 5. William Harris AC 19:10; 6. Brian Scott AC 19:12; 7. Tim Robbins M 19:13; 8. John Tran AC 19:36; 9. Hunter Zuba AC 19:43; 10. Joshua Weinstein AC 20:27.

Records: Atlantic City 5-1

Girls cross country

Middle Twp. 18, Cape May Tech 43

1. Sophia Jurusz, MT 22:17; 2. Paulina Rios, MT 22:22; 3. Kirstyn McHale CMT 23:16; 4. Mariann Kurtz, MT 23:25; 5. Hannah Vaught, MT 23:25; 6. Olivia Orton MT 24:25; 7. Marley Wetzel, CMT 25:18; 8. Julianna Frame, MT 25:25; . Ava Figueroa, MT 26:21; 10. Breonna Buck, MT 26:35.

Records: MT 3-1; CMT 2-1.

