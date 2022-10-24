Alex Clark's 2 goals lead No. 8 St. Augustine to CAL championship

HAMMONTON — The St. Augustine Prep soccer team earned the top seed in last season’s Cape-Atlantic Tournament, but eventual champion Egg Harbor Township eliminated the Hermits in the first round.

Alex Clark and his teammates never forgot that feeling.

“It was definitely on our minds,” said Clark, who noted the Hermits watched the film of the Eagles celebrating on their home turf before each of their tournament games over the last week as motivation. “We have been thinking about it since we lost to EHT. We have been thinking about it all summer long.”

On a cloudy and misty Monday, the Hermits created a new memory.

Clark scored two crucial goals to lead the fifth-seeded Hermits to a 3-1 victory over third-seeded Hammonton to win the CAL Tournament title. St. Augustine (11-5-3) is No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. The Blue Devils (11-6-3) are No. 9.

The sophomore scored both goals in the second half after the Hermits trailed 1-0 at halftime.

“It’s awesome,” said Clark, 15, of Absecon. “It’s absolutely awesome. Coming in as the five seed, no one expected us to win. We were surprised we even made (the bracket as a wild-card berth). We were so happy to get in. And now we won. It’s the best feeling ever. Couldn’t be more proud of us.”

Hammonton senior standout Carter Bailey scored in the 27th minute to give the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead. He blasted a shot from about 25 yards out to score that goal, and that lead remained intact until midway through the second half.

The Blue Devils outshot the Hermits 4-2 in the first 40 minutes. The Hammonton midfield and defense prevented St. Augustine from really attacking. That changed in the second half as St. Augustine outshot Hammonton 7-4.

“We were a little disjointed in the first half,” said Hermits coach Jake Heaton. He asked his players at halftime who they thought the better team was and “they said we are better. We are moving the ball much better. … It was really just a matter of time. I think they just needed to settle down.”

And once the team settled down, “quality took over,” Heaton said.

Clark scored off an assist from Michael Caprice in the 59th minute to tie the game. Clark again scored in the 72nd minute after a shot deflected off the goaltender.

“He’s a fox in the box. The kid is a poacher,” Heaton said. “If it drops in there, it’s going to drop to Alex Clark, and I know he is going to turn it home. I’m sure teams will know who he is moving forward. The kid has such an incredible work rate. He works so hard that he turns nothing into something.”

Caprice assisted on Clark’s second goal as the Hermits took a 2-1 lead. With 28.3 seconds remaining, Christian Torpey scored to cap the scoring. Mason Taylor Made six saves for the Hermits.

Michael Darnell made four for the Blue Devils.

Players dumbed the water jug on Heaton after the game and gathered around and embraced their coach. They then went over to see their parents before posing for pictures.

“It’s really cool,” Heaton said. “My guys, they work really, really hard for us. They conduct themselves with class every day, whether they win or they lose. I’m really proud of them for that. I think if you do enough good things, at the end of the year you will see the rewards. And that’s what they’ve done.”

St. Augustine defeated Delran, the top-ranked team in The Elite 11, early in the season. The Hermits started 6-0-1 but lost to Millville, EHT and Hammonton. They also defeated EHT and Hammonton. Monday’s game was their third with the Blue Devils. The Eagles won the CAL American Division, which has both the Hermits and the Blue Devils.

Despite not winning the division, the Hermits are CAL champions.

“It does feel good, especially for my coaches and players because they get the recognition they deserve,” Heaton said.

The Hermits will play at Pingry for the South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals Nov. 2. Clark and his teammates are eager to get back back to practice to prepare, he said.

“It was a huge amount of motivation,” Clark said said of winning the CAL title before the postseason.