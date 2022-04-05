Alex Bayham wins individual title, Ocean City captures team title at Cape May County Championships

Alex Bayham captured the individual title and led his Ocean City High School golf teammates to the team championship Tuesday at the Cape May County Championships at Shore Gate Golf Course in the Ocean View section of Dennis Township.

The event was shortened from 18 holes to nine due to weather.

Bayham, a freshman, shot a par-36, while teammate Sam Williams was second overall with a 43. Jake Riggs, a senior at Middle Township, finished third (44). Ocean City's Race Myers and Sam Ritti each also shot a 44, and Cameron Yoa shot a 46.

The Red Raiders won with 167 team points. The Panthers finished second with 204. Lower Cape May Regional (210) and Cape May Tech (225) were third and fourth, respectively. Wildwood Catholic (226) finished fifth.

Ocean City coach Ed Ritti said Bayham puts in more work than anyone he has ever seen come through the Ocean City program. Ritti expects big things from the freshman, and Bayham continues to meet some those expectations.

Bayham practices a lot at the Red Raiders' home course, Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. The staff at the club supports Bayham, Ritti said.

"That's a really good accomplishment against some really good golfers," Ritti said. "We don't want to put much pressure on him. We just want him to go play. He and I have talked about setting small goals on a match-to-match basis, and let's not think about the big stuff.

"I think if he worries about that, all the big stuff will handle itself. … It's going to be a fun four years."

Ocean City has been running the event for five years, only having lost in 2021 to Middle Township. The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"I'm ecstatic for the kids," Ritti said. "They really worked hard. They've played through some tough weather. We haven't had the best spring. These guys really show up, and they get into practice and work hard. Often, we are having to kick them off the course when practice is over and tell them to go home.

"They want to keep playing, and keep working on stuff. It's been a real pleasure to coach them, and we are really happy to represent the school in this manner."

Wildwood Catholic's Kieron Kelly shot a 48 to take seventh place. Cape May Tech's Jonathan Nieman and Lower's Andrew Barber and Jake Gardner each shot a 49.

After the golfers completed nine holes, the coaches gathered and, upon seeing the radar and the anticipation of severe weather, decided to end the tournament. Even though it was shortened, the atmosphere was still enjoyable for most, Ritti said.

"Yea, everyone had a really good time," Ritti said. "Most of our team wanted to keep playing, but the conditions are what the conditions are."

