Absegami High School’s Isiah Akpassa led all scorers with 25 points as the Braves boys basketball team beat host Pemberton 88-62 Saturday in a South Jersey Group III first-round playoff game.

According to Absegami Athletic Director Steve Fortis, the win was only the second sectional playoff victory in school history.

The Braves (17-9), who led 44-18 at halftime, totaled 22 points in each of the four quarters.

Charles Jerkins and Hassan Bey scored 19 and 17 points, respectively for 11th-seeded Absegami, and Kenny Van Houten had 10. JJ Pawlowski added seven and Baseem Taliaferro had four.

For sixth-seeded Pemberton (18-8), Adrian Lemons led with 15 points and Dekari Harrell scored 14. Jalen Clarke and George Hardin had 10 apiece.

Girls basketball

Clearview Reg. 51, Vineland 40: Samantha Jones topped all scorers with 27 for visiting Vineland (9-17) and Egypt Owens added 11. Ana Pellecchia tallied 20 for Clearview (14-11) and Emma Steidle had 18.

From Friday

Red Bank Reg. 43, No. 9 Ocean City 34: Red Bank led 21-18 at halftime and outscored host Ocean City 16-12 in the third quarter. Josie Munson led the Bucs (16-10) with 19 points and Caroline Polloway scored 11 and had 16 rebounds. For the Red Raiders (19-6), ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, A’yanna Morton had 14 points and Naomi Nnewihe finished with six points and six rebounds. Madelyn Adamson scored four, and Avery Jackson and Tori Vliet added three apiece. Maddy Monteleone contributed six rebounds and four steals.