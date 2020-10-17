Ahmad Ross runs for 3 TDs as No. 8 St. Joseph beats No. 9 Millville 56-6

“Everyone came out. Everybody did their job.”

St. Joseph senior quarterback Jayden Shertel rushed for 99 yards and had 65 passing yards. The 17-year-old from Hammonton ran for a 28-yard touchdown on fourth-and-3 late in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0.

Millville was coming off a 22-21 upset victory over St. Augustine Prep, which is ranked 10th in the Elite 11, and had momentum entering Saturday’s game.

“We knew they were going to be high off the win last week against the Prep,” Shertel said. “A lot of energy, obviously. They are an explosive team. All week, we just watched a lot of film and pretty much had their game plan down to a T. So it was just a matter of execution.”

Shertel, a senior, is committed to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, to play baseball. This is his last season of competitive football.

He was pleased with his performance Saturday.

But he was more satisfied with the win.