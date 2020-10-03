Ahmad Brock scores 4 in EHT's win over AC

Ahmad Brock led with four goals as the Egg Harbor Township High School boys soccer team pulled away to beat visiting Atlantic City 9-2 on Saturday in the season opener.
Nick Marin-Rubio, who also spent some time in goal, scored twice for the Eagles, and Dominik Warda, Gilmer Mendoza and Nate Bierback each scored. RJ Matthews and Marin-Rubio combined for five saves.
For Atlantic City, Fabian Valdiviezo scored and assisted on a goal by Abu Bhuiyan. Sergio Agnon had eight saves.
Lower Cape May 6,
Cape May Tech 1
Jordan Pierce topped the visiting Caper Tigers (1-0) with three goals, and Miguel Valencia had a goal and two assists. Troy Genaro and Daniel Kotb had a goal apiece, and Colin Hassay had an assist. Ryan Anderson made two saves.
Stephen Gittle scored for Tech (0-1), and Colin Gery had nine saves.
Mainland Regional 4,
Pleasantville 3
Pleasantville scorers were Elmer Alajandro Barahona, Ricardo Exantus and Anthony Perdomo. No other information was available.
From Friday
Southern Regional 3,
Jackson Memorial 2
Ryan Leavitt and Kevin Kiernan each had a goal and an assist for the visiting Rams, and Drew Wasacz added a goal. Nathaniel Bott recorded the win with five saves.
Girls soccer
Lower Cape May 6,
Cape May Tech 0
Joanna Bonney scored twice for host Lower, and Lexi Cremin, Logan McKeown, Kaitlyn McGuigan and Sianna King each had one goal. Molly McGuigan, Jordan Dougherty and Tessa Hueber added assists. Kiara Soto made five stops for the shutout.
Cape May Tech’s Hailey Pinto had eight saves.
Egg Harbor Township 7,
Atlantic City 0
Kristen Semet had two goals and two assists, and Nikki Danz scored two goals. Alicia Page, Maddie Morgan and Gabby Piantadosi each had a goal. EHT (0-1) scored six goals in the first half. Jailynn Mulhern made three saves for the shutout.
For the Vikings (0-1), Niy’rah Cooper made 17 saves.
Mainland Regional 10,
Pleasantville 0
Serena D’Anna and Kasey Bretones each scored twice for the host Mustangs. Alyssa Turner added a goal and three assists, and Sage Glover, Julia Kaes and Abbey Lodget each had a goal and an assist.
Camryn Dirkes and Bella Tenaglia both scored once, and Tara Brown, D’Anna and Gabbie Geraci each added an assist.
Katie Bretones and Genevieve Morrison combined for the shutout with one save each. Pleasantville’s Thalia Rodriguez had six stops.
Ocean City 9,
Wildwood Catholic 0
Faith Slimmer led with three goals and two assists, and Summer Reimet added two goals. Paige Panico scored and had two assists.
Suzy Dietrich, Kelsey White and Kamryn Chisholm each scored. Hope Slimmer added two assists, and Kasey McDonnell and Emily Benson each had one.
