After winning program's first S.J. Group III title, Red Raiders look to repeat

It will be tough at first.

Last season, the Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team captured its first South Jersey Group III title and advanced to the state championship. But the Red Raiders graduated 14 seniors, all of whom brought leadership that led to one of the best seasons in program history.

Ocean City opened this year's season 4 p.m. Wednesday at Absegami.

"Last year's run we made late in the year, I attribute that to the seniors," Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre said. "Not that they did everything, but the example they set for the team and the intensity they brought everyday is the reason we were able to bring home our first South Jersey (title).

"These seniors this year have big shoes to fill."

Even though Ocean City lost a lot of senior leadership, the team is still very talented and has all the pieces to make another run at a sectional title this spring. The Red Raiders feature a bunch of young talent, including sophomore Pat Grimley, who scored a team-leading 54 goals and added 26 assists last season.

The sophomore attacker aims to help the team on offense again. But Grimley admitted that there are many other great players who can score and, if they work as a cohesive unit, "we will be able to put it all together and maybe go further than last year," he said.

Grimley was a first-team Press All Star in 2021.

"When we lost in the state championship, it (stunk). We still have that feeling on us," Grimley said. "But we got over our losses. We are back, and we are going to try to be better than ever."

Attacker Jack Davis and faceoff specialist Dylan Dwyer, both juniors, and senior midfielder Nick Volpe, who were all honorable mentions last season, and junior defender Paul Tjoumakaris are some of the key returning players for the Red Raiders. Grimley said there are also other talented returners, so the loss of those many seniors, including four first-team selections, are not an issue.

Grimley believes his teammates can return to the sectional finals, mainly because of the team chemistry.

"You lose seniors every year," he said. "You need new ones to step up. I'm confident. I feel good for this season."

Last season, Grimley led the team in goals. The next highest were graduated seniors Jake Schneider (48) and Brady Rauner (33). Volpe was fourth on the team with 28, and Davis was fifth with 14.

This spring, LaTorre said the offense will be more well-balanced.

"It's not just a one-man show," he said. "All six guys out on the field are a good threat. (Grimley) definitely brings an X-factor, but there are five other guys out there who can play just as well. If we get the offense working together just as well as the end of last year, I think we are going to be in good shape."

Ocean City scheduled tough programs like St. Augustine Prep (which advanced to the state Non-Public A semifinals in 2021), Don Bosco Prep (state Non-Public A and Tournament of Champions winners), Rumson Fair-Haven (defending South Jersey Group II champions). Manasquan (S.J. Group I champions) and Southern Regional (S.J. Group IV champions). The Red Raiders will also play Ridge and Haddonfield, programs that also had solid seasons in 2021.

There is a reason for that — playing the best will only make the team better. And seeing how they match up against the top teams in the state will tell how far Ocean City will go this spring.

Ocean City was The 2021 Press Team of the Year. LaTorre was the Coach of the Year.

"We are young and inexperienced, but we have kids who can play and who are willing to get better each and every day, and that's all I can ask for," LaTorre said. "I will know after a few games where we sit, but I think this group is as strong as last year's. It'll be interesting to see who steps up."

